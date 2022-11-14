Nigerian Man Who Studied Medicine Abroad Abandons His Certificate, Turns Pastor
- A young Nigerian man has been slammed online after studying medicine abroad, only to return as a pastor
- A Twitter user who shared the story via the platform said the young man was trained in school with government funds
- Netizens were not excited about the man's decision, as they stated that he was wrong to deviate after being offered a scholarship
A Nigerian man who schooled abroad has been dragged online after returning to Nigeria as a pastor.
Twitter user @MrOdanz narrated on the platform that the young man's education was funded by the government.
He had gotten a fully funded scholarship to study medicine abroad, but when he was done with school, he returned to Nigeria as a pastor.
"Someone from my state got a fully-funded federal government scholarship to study medicine abroad. When he was done, he came back and became a Pastor. Abandoned medicine for Christian Miracle ministry", MrOdanz narrated.
Social media reactions
Bimbo Osanubi said:
"He was trained with the public fund and choose to abandon his profession to becoming a pastor which is very wrong. If na with him papa money dem train am, no wahala, him fit become anything else and e no concern us."
Isreal Adewale wrote:
"He knew he wanted to be a pastor and he denied someone that genuinely wanted to be a doctor the privilege to benefit from the scholarship."
Kaptain Keats stated:
"He used government funds for something that is a need in society. If he used his money to go to med school and he decides to become a pastor, its no one business. But this case is a waste of government resources. Someone else would have benefited!"
AMustapha commented:
"Imagine a family of 6 that can only afford to send one child to school and he ends up not using it."
Dew9ja added:
"He will use it as a bragging right! Brethren, I left medicine for the work of God and the congregation will shout ‘preach papa!"
Oduwe Ugochukwu said:
"There are lots of Medical consultants that are pastors and still practicing. He decided not to practice medicine not that become a pastor will make him not to still be a doctor. He should refund the money for his training."
Pastor defrauds UK schools, lavishes money
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian pastor, identified as Samuel Kayode, has been charged to court for committing massive financial fraud in the UK.
Kayode, who is also a qualified accountant, had practised his profession at the Haberdashers' Aske's state schools for seven years prior to his arrest.
The father of four, who was also a pastor in his church, was exposed in 2012 after he was reported to the chief financial officer of the school. He had stolen about £ 4 million by the time he was discovered.
