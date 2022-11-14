A young Nigerian man has been slammed online after studying medicine abroad, only to return as a pastor

A Twitter user who shared the story via the platform said the young man was trained in school with government funds

Netizens were not excited about the man's decision, as they stated that he was wrong to deviate after being offered a scholarship

A Nigerian man who schooled abroad has been dragged online after returning to Nigeria as a pastor.

Twitter user @MrOdanz narrated on the platform that the young man's education was funded by the government.

Illustrative photo of a black pastor. Photo Credit: @Hill Street Studios, Moodboard

Source: Getty Images

He had gotten a fully funded scholarship to study medicine abroad, but when he was done with school, he returned to Nigeria as a pastor.

"Someone from my state got a fully-funded federal government scholarship to study medicine abroad. When he was done, he came back and became a Pastor. Abandoned medicine for Christian Miracle ministry", MrOdanz narrated.

Social media reactions

Bimbo Osanubi said:

"He was trained with the public fund and choose to abandon his profession to becoming a pastor which is very wrong. If na with him papa money dem train am, no wahala, him fit become anything else and e no concern us."

Isreal Adewale wrote:

"He knew he wanted to be a pastor and he denied someone that genuinely wanted to be a doctor the privilege to benefit from the scholarship."

Kaptain Keats stated:

"He used government funds for something that is a need in society. If he used his money to go to med school and he decides to become a pastor, its no one business. But this case is a waste of government resources. Someone else would have benefited!"

AMustapha commented:

"Imagine a family of 6 that can only afford to send one child to school and he ends up not using it."

Dew9ja added:

"He will use it as a bragging right! Brethren, I left medicine for the work of God and the congregation will shout ‘preach papa!"

Oduwe Ugochukwu said:

"There are lots of Medical consultants that are pastors and still practicing. He decided not to practice medicine not that become a pastor will make him not to still be a doctor. He should refund the money for his training."

See the tweet below:

