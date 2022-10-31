A young Nigerian street artist, Bamaiyi Danladi, known for his wall paintings, spoke about his artworks and the challenges he has faced so far in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng.

Danladi revealed that though he started drawing at a very young age, he never took his artwork seriously until 2019/2020. Like many others who focused on their art during the lockdown, he said that the pandemic era boosted his works. It was while he was at home one day that it struck him to use his free time.

Danladi revealed that his mother was happy when he was featured on TV. Photo source: @bamaiyidanladiart

Danladi uses his art to sensitise

As a way to create awareness on how people could keep safe during the period, he said:

"I thought of painting a mural to encourage people in my immediate community to maintain social and physical distance and to wear nose masks to reduce the risk of spreading or contacting the virus."

That artwork soon got him the needed attention that later gave him a popular social identity as an artist.

"When I posted the progress of the work on my Twitter account it went viral. Remember I was just painting the mural on the street to make impact in my community, However the reaction and engagement encouraged me to do more."

Danladi's challenges

Danladi revealed that he has been consistent as a painter for three years. He revealed that having adequate funding has been a big challenge.

When Legit.ng asked him if he does not run out of walls to paint on, he stated that getting people to allow him use their building walls was difficult when he started.

He said:

"When I want to use a wall for my paintings I first of all meet the owner and seek their permission to paint on the wall. Some accept while some decline. It was a bit difficult when I started but along the line when they saw the beauty of my Mural Paintings."

Painting TB Joshua

The street painter said that one of his best times as an artist came when he painted the late overseer of the Synagogue Church of All Nations. According to him, the painting was significant because his mother loved the late prophet's teachings.

In his words:

"She told me she saw me on Emmanuel Tv. I saw the joy and smile of her face. She didn't need to tell me she was proud of me. Her expression alone said it all."

Painting as a medium of expression for Danladi

Danladi said that painting allows him to express his feelings, thoughts and ideas. He mentioned how he has used his artworks to celebrate great Nigerians like Dr Ngozi Okonjo Iweala and Davido.

On the other things he has used his artwork for, he said:

"I made another street art encouraging people In my hood to vote wisely. I also want to use my paintings to address societal issues. To promote peace and unity."

