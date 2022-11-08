In the course of living their lives as celebrities or movie stars, some Nigerian stars have found a higher calling

Over the years, fans have seen some of their favourites announce that they have been called to serve God and they have been doing it well

Legit.ng put up a poll on Twitter asking fans which celebrity's call to serve shocked them the most

Over the years, Nigerians have seen celebrities loudly or quietly pick up the ministration job out of service to God.

While some of these stars still manage to combine their call to serve with other things they are known for, others went completely under the radar.

Eucharia Anunobi and Yul Edochie are among celebrities who have been called to serve God. Photo credit: @euchariaanunobi/@yuledochie

Legit.ng recently asked its readers on Twitter to mention the celebrity whose call to become God's vessel to reach others left them most surprised.

See the post below:

How Nigerians voted

Controversial actor Yul Edochie, who has been in the news for months, got the highest votes, with 51.4%.

Nigerian singer, actor, and politician Banky Wellington followed with 21.5%. The media personality has been seen at different times preaching on the pulpit.

One major celebrity who has been vocal about her calling by preaching online, Eucharia Anunobi, got 20.6%.

Yul Edochie accepts call as a minister of God

Popular Nigerian actor Yul Edochie, who has repeatedly been in the news mostly because of his wives, May Edochie and Judy Austin, earlier revealed he would soon be focusing on becoming a minister of God.

Yul made this known in a video he shared via his YouTube page, revealing he had a calling to serve God as his minister long ago.

The actor, who said he had made a name for himself already, said he is now convinced that he has a calling to serve God and would be using the remaining days of his life to achieve that purpose.

The movie maker said he has accepted his calling but would still be making films for his fans, which would be centred on God.

Yul also shared details about the accident he had in 2019 and how he felt it was God giving him a second chance.

Yul Edochie responds to those doubting his calling

The Nigerian actor, who had earlier revealed he had accepted his calling to be a preacher of God’s word, sent a message to those doubting him.

In a lengthy post via his Instagram page, Yul said he or anyone doesn’t need to understand why God chose him as he stressed that he had been chosen from birth to preach the gospel.

The actor, in his statement, added that he is not the regular minister of God that tells people what they want to hear and makes money from it.

