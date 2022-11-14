Former BBNaija housemate Sheggz recently clocked a new age and he was lovingly celebrated by his friends and loved ones

The reality star had a lovely birthday bash organised for him over the weekend and fellow ex-BBNaija housemates showed up to celebrate with him

Sheggz’s woman, Bella, left the audience gushing after she delivered a romantic speech to the birthday boy

Friends, fans and colleagues gathered on Sunday, November 14, to join former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Sheggz, in celebrating his 27th birthday.

The UK-based reality star who has been in Nigeria since he left Biggie’s house had a beautiful birthday party organised for him by dedicated fans and supporters.

Celebs storm Sheggz's 27th birthday party. Photo: @mediaroomhub/@sheggzolusemo

Source: Instagram

As expected, several BBNaija Level Up stars showed up to celebrate one of their own in grand style.

Check out a video of the birthday venue below:

Fans of the BBNaija star who know that he is also a professional football player made sure to get him a birthday cake in line with his profession.

Check out a video of Sheggz's cake below:

Sheggz arrives at the venue with Bella by his side

Another video post captured the moment the celebrant arrived at the venue of his birthday party.

Interestingly, Sheggz didn't show up alone as he also had his fellow reality star and lover, Bella Okagbue, with him.

Check out an adorable video of the couple below:

Phyna, Groovy, Hermes, Chomzy among other Level Up housemates were also present to celebrate with the birthday boy.

More videos are below:

Bella delivers romantic speech

An adorable video from the birthday party equally captured the moment Bella delivered a heart-melting speech to the celebrant and her loverboy.

Bella stressed how much of an amazing person Sheggz is and how she completely understands him even though the world doesn't.

According to Bella, she has never felt love like the way she has experienced it with Sheggz. She went on to shower heartfelt prayers on him and wish him a happy birthday.

Watch her speak below:

