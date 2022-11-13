One of the highlights of the Level-up BBNaija show was Bella and Sheggz's relationship

The event took a new turn when a lady, allegedly Sheggz's ex revealed how abusive he was to her while they were dating

On a Twitter space with her fans, Bella revealed that she can't believe whatever she sees on social media and would like to see things for herself

Big Brother Naija ex-housemate Bella has made it clear to her fans that she is not being abused by Sheggz and neither did it happen in the house.

During a Twitter space with her supporters, the reality star revealed that she is not one to believe things online or go on Google to source for information.

Nigerians react to Bella's statement about Sheggz Photo credit; @bellaokagbue/@sheggzolusemo

Source: Instagram

According to her, she would rather experience the things people say Sheggz did by herself.

Bella seemed not to be pleased with the fact that some of her fans think that her 'ship' with Sheggz might collapse, and she added that her relationship with her man is private.

See the posts below:

Nigerians react to Bella's statement

iam_bmodel:

"Nothing just sweet about this set of BBN housemates. nothing."

starzz.1111:

"Never advise a woman inlove... Look front and mind your business....na only her experience go fit teach her lesson."

fashion_magicblog:

"Their relationship might work because they both have things in common."

mz_esteem:

"Imagine stanning a woman that has refused to listen to the victim’s side of the story. It is well."

vendorsinlagosng:

"You’ve read it sis. Stay if you want but don’t come and lie to us. All the best but I wouldn’t want to wait till it happens to me before I learn though."

akereleomisore:

"God bless you Big Bella, tell them pls. You will never be abused IJMN Amen"

ezelynda:

"But we saw and watched him abuse you…. Abi what’s your definition of abuse?"

Video trends as BBNaija’s Bella defends Sheggz in new interview

BBNaija Level Up second runner-up, Bella Okagbue, once again put her relationship with Sheggz under scrutiny.

Shortly after her exit from the show, the reality star defended Sheggz in an interview during her media rounds.

According to the 25-yar-old, she always told Sheggz in the house that he would be misunderstood. Not stopping there, Bella added that Sheggz lived in the UK and the way he spoke was how things were done over there.

