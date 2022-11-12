Popular singer and billionaire daughter DJ Cuppy clocked 30 on November 11 and she was well celebrated

Cuppy's father Femi Otedola made the day even more special for his pink-haired angel and bought her a house in the countryside

A speechless and shocked Cuppy announced the great news on social media and Nigerians have dropped different reactions

DJ Cuppy started her 30th year on a lavish and expensive note as her father Femi Otedola decided to spoil her with billions.

Cuppy took to her Instagram story channel in now deleted posts to share a conversation she had with her father.

The singer had accused her dear father of forgetting her birthday, and the billionaire replied by gushing over Cuppy.

He also revealed that he instructed someone to buy the singer a £5,000,000 country home as her 30th birthday gift.

Nigerians react to Cuppy's 30th birthday gift

naijasinglegirl:

"Otedola and Elon Musk use ‘am’ rather than ‘I’m". Lord, is this what is holding me back from being rich?"

ebonymichika:

"If a Man (human) can love his child like this and give wonderful gifts because she’s been making him proud, imagine the type of gift our God in heaven has in store for us when we truly love him and make him proud. This is really beautiful "

bibzycarter:

"See as money dey talk. You sef think am, e no sweet you?"

bukkieeadebayo:

"Even at her age, her dad is still such a responsible and very active father. Oh Lord! Bless all the active fathers out there, trying to raise their children to the best of what they are capable of "

Femi Otedola pens beautiful note to Cuppy on her birthday

Cuppy's dad Femi Otedola on his Instagram page shared a photo with his superstar daughter, one taken during his 60th birthday party just few days on their rented N2.2bn yacht.

In the caption of the beautiful post, the billionaire gushed over his pink-haired angel and revealed how proud of her he is.

Otedola disclosed that the singer has achieved so much in her 30 years and prayed that the next 30 she would live will be blessed by God.

