Veteran Nollywood actress Halima Abubakar seems to have had enough of Kemi Olunloyo's controversial reports as she threatens to have her locked up

Abubakar, who was recently ill, took to her Insta-story to note that she doesn't care what it would cost her to have the investigative journalist arrested

The movie's star's threat is coming day weeks after Kemi Olunloyo had suggested that Halima's illness isn't ordinary but spiritual and that clergyman Apostle Suleman has a hand in it

Veteran Nollywood star Halima Abubakar has finally broken her silence as she reacts to the recent reports made by the controversial investigative journalist Kemi Olunloyo about her.

Halima Abubakar noted in a post shared online that she's had enough of Kemi Olunloyo and is only a step away from getting her locked up for life.

Halima Abubakar has released a statement threatening to get Kemi Olunloyo arrested over some allegations she made against her. Photo credit: @halimaabubakar/@kemified/@johnson_suleman_official

The actress even noted that the controversial self-acclaimed journalist needs help as she couldn't fathom how she sleeps at night after making so many libellous slanders about innocent people online.

Abubakar also took time to console Davido while calling for people to give the singer time to heal and not be like Olunloyo, who has preyed on the singer's vulnerable state.

See Halima Abubakar's statement threatening to get Kemi Olunloyo arrested below:

See how netizens reacted to Halima Abubakar's statement about getting Kemi Olunloyo arrested:

@princess_adenicke:

"She deserved to be locked up for her unsolicited attitude towards davido issue... May the Lord judge her."

@youngdon2340:

"No is abt time so na sule lock her 2nd time Halima fight no dey finish o."

@anthonia_ogonnaya:

"She really needs to locked up for real this time because her own is too much haba."

@dcfreeman1:

"Na small thing remain this kemi go enter market...Just watch out."

@alkalee0007:

"What she said about Davido losing his son is evil and I won't mind someone locking her up."

@unusualeve:

"The green uniform fit her well,she needs to go back."

@paulosteen:

"Police station no dey shake Kemi. She need to put in a mental hospital."

