DJ Cuppy set the internet on fire after she revealed that her father gifted her a country home worth N2.6bn

While many gushed and prayed over the gesture, rapper Cynthia Morgan refused to believe

Taking to her Instagram story Morgan disclosed that Cuppy has turned her dad inro a 'liar'

When Nigerians say someone 'caps' or is 'capping', it simply means whatever they have said is untrue or false.

This was what singer Cynthia Morgan insinuated after DJ Cuppy revealed the expensive house her father Femi Otedola got her for her 30th birthday.

Nigerians drag Cynthia Morgan over comment about DJ Cuppy Photo credit: @cuppymusic/@iam_blaize_iq

Source: Instagram

Clearly unimpressed, the singer noted that the Gelato crooner whom she wrote as 'Cappy' has turned her father into a 'cap-tain'.

"DJ Cappy has tuned her daddy into a Cap-tain."

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

See the post below:

Nigerians drag Cynthia Morgan

opeyemifamakin:

"She cannot fathom that a father would do such for his daughter, so she automatically hates it and deems it a lie. Kinda like how the average Nigerian does. Once something isnt their truth and they cannot relate to it, they hate it and deem it a lie.'

kinghashthattag:

"One person is on a Yacht sipping Long Island coctails and telling her truth... The other person dey Benin dey chop Mama Ebo Pepper Rice dey vex..... Life ehn... Kai. #ThePursuitOfHappiness"

phemmypoko:

"Cynthia take your meds. Get some rest "

luxuryhairbysheba:

"What does she even mean by this? We all know who Otedola is, we know he’s not capping."

veevogee:

"She’s lucky biko. Some of us na “A queen was born we dey get."

_thais.uche:

"Typical Nigerian mentality… once something is not in your reality or out of your reach, seeing people achieving it seems unbelievable to them. She’s not the cause of your problems. Rest!"

theugglygram:

"The amount of money that guy has amassed in just a year. You have not seen it through your 62 years of music Cynthia."

DJ Cuppy says man she doesn’t have time for bought her a Rolex on her birthday

As someone who gushes about love, it is surprising that singer DJ Cuppy talks about the different men she has been rejecting.

The billionaire daughter of Femi Otedola on her birthday November 11 revealed that she got a luxury gift, a Rolex from a man, presumably her admirer.

Cuppy however added that despite his gesture, she still does not have the man's time.

Source: Legit.ng