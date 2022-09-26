The drama between actress Halima Abubakar and popular cleric Apostle Johnson Suleman continues to heighten amid different claims

In a recent post via Halima’s Instastory, the actress’ sister, who is also her manager, claimed Suleman gave her a ring

Taking sides with her sister, Halima’s manager hinted at taking the cleric to court while adding that she was ready to fight for her

Over the past few days, there has been an ongoing drama on social media between Nollywood actress Halima Abubakar and popular cleric Apostle Johnson Suleman of Omega Fire Ministry.

In a recent post via Halima’s Instastory, an individual behind the actress’ account identified as her sibling and manager.

Halima Abubakar’s sibling takes sides with her. Credit: @halimaabubakar @johnson_suleman_official

Source: Instagram

The individual vowed to stand by Halima and fight for her at all costs while claiming that Suleman gave her sister a ring.

The post reads:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

“I am not my sister. I am her manager, so let’s be guided pls. At least being human is still a thing. I will stand with her. I will fight for her. We are a united family. We will see you in court Johnson Imodu. You gave my sister ring for Gods sake. Salam.”

See the post below:

A snapshot of the post via Halima Abubakar's page.

Source: Instagram

Halima Abubakar says Apostle Suleman should be held responsible if anything happens to her

The messy saga between actress Halima Abubakar and popular pastor Apostle Johnson Suleman got to a whole new level as the actress made a bold statement about the man of God.

Halima took to her Instagram story channel to send a firm warning to the man of God and updated her followers about the situation on the ground.

In the post, the actress urged her followers not to worry about her, and if anything happens to her, they should hold the man of God responsible.

Actress Queeneth Agbor speaks on Halima Abubakar's pain

Following the revelations and allegations from a popular blogger about actress Halima Abubakar’s ordeal and relationship with a popular Nigerian clergyman, Apostle Suleman, the actress’ close friend, Queeneth Agbor, spoke about her experience with her colleague.

According to Queen, she was with Halima and watched her bleed non-stop.

She said she saw her experience a series of scary headaches, but she never knew it was deeper than what she saw.

Source: Legit.ng