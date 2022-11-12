DJ Cuppy clocked 30 on November 11 and she was showered with gifts even from one of her admirers

Revealing the expensive gift the man sent, Cuppy added that she still does not have his time

As usual, Nigerians shared their opinions with many wondering why the singer keeps rejecting men despite her age

As someone who gushes about love, it is surprising that singer DJ Cuppy talks about the different men she has been rejecting.

The billionaire daughter of Femi Otedola on her birthday November 11 revealed that she got a luxury gift, a Rolex from a man, presumably her admirer.

DJ Cuppy stirs reactions with tweet about Rolex on her birthday Photo credit: @cuppymusic

Source: Instagram

Cuppy however added that despite his gesture, she still does not have the man's time.

"So this guy bought me a rolex for my birthday …and I STILL don’t have time for him #CuppyDay"

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

See the tweet below:

Reactions to Cuppy's tweet

Cuppy's tweet made the rounds on social media, and Nigerians did not waste time in dragging her.

Read some of the comments gathered below:

@ScofieldSteven2:

"This is not a flex... You're getting old madam."

@GiwaIsmail6:

"maybe when you clock 40 you will have time for him."

mz_softie_xx:

"Shiloh is for everyone both young and old rich and poor."

olubukorla_:

"She came to tweet this. Chai. Thought people get sense once they’re 30."

glitz_farms:

"Later when Mr Eazi and your sister takes a cute picture you’ll say God when "

officialsalami.p:

"Front seat for Shiloh await you soon. Repent and accept a man now oh "

kashdola:

"She insecure because her younger sister is engaged and found love before her. She’s always telling us about how she turns down guys which is weird lol."

officialagbaje:

"Money shouldn't buy love...if you know you know."

pink_diamonds00:

"Babe… no body to advice you are clocking 30 and age runs fast!!! No Dey do shakara.. I will tell you my story."

Femi Otedola gifts Cuppy new home for 30th birthday

DJ Cuppy started her 30th year on a lavish and expensive note as her father Femi Otedola decided to spoil her with billions.

Cuppy took to her Instagram story channel in now deleted posts to share a conversation she had with her father.

The singer had accused her dear father of forgetting her birthday, and the billionaire replied by revealing that he instructed someone to buy the singer a £5,000,000 country home as her 30th birthday gift.

Source: Legit.ng