Nigerian popular singers Fireboy DML and Asake had a little girl vibing to their hit song Bandana like a pro

The little girl, who seemed to love the song, stood in front of the TV while dancing like it was a stage performance

The video, which has since gone viral, has stirred funny reactions from netizens, with some hailing the little girl

A little girl has caught attention on social media after a video showed her singing the popular song Bandana by YBNL music stars Fireboy DML and Asake.

Like many lovers of Nigerian songs, the little girl seems to have fallen in love with the song's chorus as she was seen vibing to it while dancing like it was a stage performance.

Little girl vibes to Bandana. Credit: @notjustok @asake

Source: Instagram

See the video below:

Netizens gushed about video of little girl vibing to Fireboy DML and Asake’s Bandana

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

rockervella:

"❤️lovely... She's got a very full hair btw."

investormickey:

"Why is Nobody saying anything about the Siri translator ."

limaontoby:

"That’s my daughter there ."

vickynice589:

"This one na upcoming ABIKE."

otee_ti:

"See me shouting...."eiiiiii" for her."

bigjaypapa1:

"This is lovely to watch."

miklex__:

"Omor see dance step ."

official_zylad:

"Her dancestep for me ."

richesf:

"This one na old mama ."

richkid_rich1:

"Asake with a little vibe of oxlade."

lilbae_tinuola:

"Why is moving like an old woman?"

ms_ayushh:

"Oh my! So beautiful to watch."

iam_nancy_alfred__cakes:

"She made my night such a happy girl with lots of vibs princess ."

Source: Legit.ng