Talented Nigerian singer, Teni, has continued to get fans talking over her new appearance

The billionaire crooner recently caused more buzz after she dumped her boyish clothing in new photos

The music star rocked a wig and dressed like a lady as fans gushed over the snaps

Popular Nigerian singer, Teni, is in the news again, but this time, over her appearance.

The music star, who had built a reputation for herself as a tomboy, surprised many after she dressed up like a lady in new photos.

Singer Teni rocks frontal wig, female clothes in new photos. Photos: @tenientertainer

Source: Instagram

Taking to her official Instagram page, Teni shared new photos showing her feminine side.

The Billionaire crooner rocked a frontal wig, had makeup on and also wore female clothing.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Not stopping there, she took to the caption to praise her new look.

She wrote:

“Black girl magic “

See the post below:

Internet users react as Teni rocks wig and female clothes

The singer’s new look impressed many of her fans as they shared their thoughts in her comment section.

Read what some of them had to say below:

officiallyk10:

"MAKANAKI! I BELIEVE IN YOUR GOVERNMENT!! OPORRRR!! "

cleopatrasblog:

"Teniola omobinrin Arewa ❣️☺️❤️"

theladyvhodka:

"That’s hot!"

iamdanielobasi:

"Yesss to this "

ti_blaze_:

"Sugar mommy of Lagos "

crazy_munach:

"Why you come dey dress like man all this while "

zilliefrmafrica:

"Ouuuuuuuuuu❤️❤️❤️ sugar mommy turn sugar baby!"

Nice one.

Teni flaunts smaller figure, fans react to her new look

Even though she did not show her weight loss process, Nigerians are pleased that singer Teni now sports a new look.

The Power Rangers crooner shocked everyone on Twitter after she decided to show off her new figure.

Teni, who used to be on the big side, now looks smaller, younger, and several sizes down. She also ditched her usual oversized outfits for a fitted white shirt, red leather pants and yellow shoes.

Nigerians on social media reacted to Teni's look and one of them wrote:

"This is not you...am not so good with u going for this sliming thing....it's not for u at all...ur been big bold and beautiful is okay and has taken u far n wide."

Source: Legit.ng