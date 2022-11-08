“The Love Is Too Much”: Yul Edochie Gushes As Several Ladies Struggle to Take Pics With Him, Video Trends
- Nollywood actor Yul Edochie seems to be getting different reactions from his fans offline as against the regular dragging online
- Yul shared a video on social media, which showed several ladies, who appeared to be his fans struggling to take pictures with him
- The actor, who was delighted with the attention, added that it happens each time he steps out, a statement that sparked reactions
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Nigerian actor Yul Edochie is currently making headlines over a video he shared on his social media timeline as it shows the different treatment he gets from his fans offline.
Yul, who has been repeatedly dragged on a number of occasions on social media since taking a second wife, shared a video of how people treat him whenever he steps out.
Yul Edochie: Nigerians say actor's call to serve God was the most surprising, Eucharia Anunobi makes list
In a post via his Facebook page, Yul shared a video of him being approached by several ladies who pleaded to make a video and take pictures with him.
Sharing the video, the actor wrote:
PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!
“This is what happens anytime I step out. My fans are the best. Their love is too much. Nwoke bu watermelon. The man is too fresh. Even my fans dey confirm am. A man after God’s own heart. God always picks the best to work for him. ❤❤✌️✌️.”
See the post below:
Internet users react
Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:
Mr. Therapist:
"Odogwu! Still one of our best actors and Producers, so long as Nollywood is concerned."
Melissa Aboh Oladehinde:
"If you have ever seen yul outside face to face then you will forgive judy….Yul is fresh abeg."
Juliet Sunny Augustine:
"Is the path you said God chose you to do His work that sweet me pass I greet you specially apostle umu nwa."
Juliet Nkechinyere Owoh Anele:
"True true lastborn Sabi worry , una character no dey comot 4 body ."
Yul Edochie accepts his calling as a minister of God
Legit.ng reported that Yul Edochi would soon focus on becoming a minister of God.
Yul made this known in a video he shared via his YouTube page, revealing he had a calling to serve God as his minister long ago.
The actor, who said he had made a name for himself already, said he is now convinced that he has a calling to serve God and would be using the remaining days of his life to achieve that purpose.
Source: Legit.ng