Nollywood actor Yul Edochie seems to be getting different reactions from his fans offline as against the regular dragging online

Yul shared a video on social media, which showed several ladies, who appeared to be his fans struggling to take pictures with him

The actor, who was delighted with the attention, added that it happens each time he steps out, a statement that sparked reactions

Nigerian actor Yul Edochie is currently making headlines over a video he shared on his social media timeline as it shows the different treatment he gets from his fans offline.

Yul, who has been repeatedly dragged on a number of occasions on social media since taking a second wife, shared a video of how people treat him whenever he steps out.

Yul Edochie shares video of him and some female fans.

In a post via his Facebook page, Yul shared a video of him being approached by several ladies who pleaded to make a video and take pictures with him.

Sharing the video, the actor wrote:

“This is what happens anytime I step out. My fans are the best. Their love is too much. Nwoke bu watermelon. The man is too fresh. Even my fans dey confirm am. A man after God’s own heart. God always picks the best to work for him. ❤❤✌️✌️.”

Internet users react

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

Mr. Therapist:

"Odogwu! Still one of our best actors and Producers, so long as Nollywood is concerned."

Melissa Aboh Oladehinde:

"If you have ever seen yul outside face to face then you will forgive judy….Yul is fresh abeg."

Juliet Sunny Augustine:

"Is the path you said God chose you to do His work that sweet me pass I greet you specially apostle umu nwa."

Juliet Nkechinyere Owoh Anele:

"True true lastborn Sabi worry , una character no dey comot 4 body ."

Yul Edochie accepts his calling as a minister of God

Legit.ng reported that Yul Edochi would soon focus on becoming a minister of God.

Yul made this known in a video he shared via his YouTube page, revealing he had a calling to serve God as his minister long ago.

The actor, who said he had made a name for himself already, said he is now convinced that he has a calling to serve God and would be using the remaining days of his life to achieve that purpose.

