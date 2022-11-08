Small Doctor has sparked reactions on social media after he shared a video of himself wearing high heels

The singer in the video looked like he is used to rocking the shoes as he showed off the rest of his fit

While some people see Small Doctor's stunt as cruise, others recounted how Bobrisky and James Brown started their crossdressing business

Nigerian singer Small Doctor got people asking if there is something he is hiding after he shared a video recently.

The musician in the video showed off his outfit, nothing unusual until his high heels.

The shoes clearly belong to a woman, or as many people are now speculating, to Small Doctor.

The singer happily showed off his entire fit in the video.

Mixed reactions to Small Doctor's post

Fans of the singer found his fit hilarious and majorly capped it as him just catching cruise.

The post, however, made the rounds on social media, and Nigerians could not help but ask questions.

Read some of the comments gathered below:

wemmymo.xx:

"Abi you don change the person you dey buy your loud from."

bellaokes:

"Hmmmm , do we still have Adam in this world ???? Seems everyone is Eve."

isholaronkemopheth:

"U don wear ur mama shoe like this oo."

dee_reign_:

"To think I thought it was a lady."

arhleemarh:

"E b like say Nigeria don dey affect everybody mentally."

farooooouq:

"Na so e Dey start o."

vanchizzy:

"They're all coming out of their closet small small. Them go soon say na fashion."

pablo242455:

"They are gradually promoting an agenda but we are not ready to discuss that. See the American stars also you’ll understand."

stellybaby1:

"Bobbrisky in making.....na so the thing dey start."

sharonofficial126:

"Na only Bob and James he make jealous o."

BBNaija’s Hermes dragged over misspelt name on his cape

The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever African premiere happened, but not without leaving Nigerians with a lot to talk about.

The event, which took place in Lagos, Nigeria, on November 6, 2022, was graced by top stars from the movie.

BBNaija Level Up star, Hermes, was one of the celebs to rock statement outfits at the Black Panther premiere and his ‘dress’ had a cape with a message dedicated to the late Chadwick Boseman.

However, Hermes’ cape became a topic of discussion after it was discovered that his cape had misspelt the late actor's name.

