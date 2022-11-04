The United States Central District Court in California has sentenced Nigerian socialite, Ramon Abbas, popularly known as Hushpuppi, to 11 years in jail

Hushpuppi will, however, spend 9 years in the US prison because he had spent 2 years in jail during his trial

The socialite had pleaded for a soft landing after scoring high in cleaning activities while in prison

California, United States - Ramon Abbas, a popular Nigerian socialite and internet sensationalist, who is popularly known as Hushpuppi, has bagged 11 years of imprisonment over fraud and money laundering.

Hushpuppi was jailed by the United States Central District Court in California, Nigerian Tribune reported.

US court sentences Hushpuppi to 11 years of imprisonment Photo Credit: Hushpuppi

Source: Instagram

However, the internet sensationalist will have to spend only 9 years because he had already spent 2 years in the US prison.

Hushpuppi Crimes US Court Dubai UK Fraud Money Laundering

In June 2020, the Nigerian socialite was arrested in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, for an extensive fraud scheme where he robbed many nationals of the US, Qatar, the United Kingdom and many others using the internet.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

The Dubai authority extradited him to the United States, where he was docked for money laundering and fraud.

The social media celebrity pleaded guilty to conspiracy to engage in money laundering with many people within and outside the US.

He was then sentenced to 11 years imprisonment after appealing to US Judge Otis Wright to tamper justice with mercy as he scored high in cleaning activities while in prison.

Nigeria’s Internet Celebrity, Hushpuppi, Faces 135 Months in Jail for Fraud

Legit.ng earlier reported that the US court had been asked to sentence Ramon Abbas, popularly known as Hushpuppi, who is currently facing trial on a matter related to fraud, to 135 days in jail.

In June 2020, the Nigerian internet celebrity was arrested in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), for an extensive fraudulent scheme-related case.

He pleaded guilty to robbing his victims, who were nationals of the United States, United Kingdom, Qatar and other places.

The US government proposed the equivalent of 11 years and 3 months jail term for the Nigerian socialite in its court filing.

Source: Legit.ng