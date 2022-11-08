Popular skit maker Mr Macaroni has shared a new skit featuring talented Nollywood actresses Mide Martins and Mercy Johnson

Mide, who is married to Mr Macaroni in the skit, refuses to end the marriage as the skit maker, who is physically abused, seeks Mercy’s assistance to end the union

A clip from the skit, which has gone viral, showed the moment Mercy dealt with Mide, who fainted to escape beating

Nigerian skit maker Mr Macaroni has returned with a new skit titled 'New Wife In Soup' featuring actresses Mide Martins and Mercy Johnson.

Macaroni, who married Mide in previous skits since his first wife, Mummy Wa, moved out of the house, has been repeatedly physically and emotionally abused by the actress.

Mercy Johnson beats Mide Martins mercilessly. Credit: @mrmacaroni1

Source: Instagram

Macaroni seeks Mercy Johnson's help

After failed attempts to get Mide to leave his house, Macaroni brought in Mercy Johnson, his counsel, to help him out of his predicament.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

A funny clip from the skit showed the moment Mercy ‘changed it for’ Mide, who had to faint to escape more beating.

See the video below:

Netizens react as Mide Martins and Mercy Johnson go head to head in new skit

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

anelechiemma:

"I no wan finish this video before i comment, but Daddy Wa. waitin give you Moral now, where the strength come from you drink fearless? abeg update me."

officialkash:

"Mercy Johnson killed it mehn."

therealdaddymo1:

"Na where another person crase end, na there another person own dey start. Reason am well ooooo ."

umarshehuusman:

"Mercy no get mercy normally. Nollywood finest. ."

nickleykay:

" craze see craze bow!"

Mr Macaroni reacts as many say he looks older than 29

Mr Macaroni sparked reactions after sharing an old video of him acting in the popular TV comedy, Papa Ajasco and Company, produced by Wale Adenuga.

The old video from 2014 showed Mr Macaroni in a scene performing some old Nigerian songs to two police officers.

However, some of the content creator's fans and followers have been raising questions about his age, as some said he looked older than his age.

Source: Legit.ng