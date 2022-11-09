Nigerian singer Rema recently gave his fans a show of their lives with a stunt he pulled on them

The singer during his performance in the UK fake collapsed on stage sending his fans into a scary frenzy

A clip sighted online showed Rema on a stretcher and few minutes later he jumped up and ran to the stage

The crowd went wild and the Calm Down crooner finished his show in style as fans sang along

Young Nigerian singer Rema sent fears down the spine of the huge pack of fans that gathered to watch him perform in the UK recently.

In a video sighted online, the singer was seen been rushed off stage in a stretcher as people around tried to help him.

Rema pulls scary prank on fans during Photo credit: @heisrema/@goldmynetv

Source: Instagram

In the background scattered cries of fear and confusion could be heard from fans who were left in the dark after the lights went dim.

Few minutes later, Rema bolted from the stretcher he had been lying on and headed to stage into the wild cries of fans who were relieved to see him.

The prank ended well for both parties as fans energetically sang along while Rema did his thing while singing on the stage,

Watch the video below:

Reactions to the video

rhonny_huz_of_beauty:

"Abi e don tire to sing e con use style faint Abii nah prank"

laffing_jackers:

"When it comes to live performance leave it for burna and Rema. Those guys energy is unmatched."

yomezola:

"The day wey u go pass out normal normal, I pray they don't think it's a prank in Jesus name. Amen."

shomoluboy_:

"Afrobeat to the world mehnnnn❤️❤️❤️❤️"

virtuegrace:

"Make person wipe am cord for neck,which kain expensive prank be this?"

magdalenecamille:

"Some silly stunt, so when it eventually happens for real and you ain’t taken serious that’s how you will allow the devil win.. people gotta be mindful of the kinda stunt they are pulling."

