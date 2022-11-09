Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing has sparked a major controversy online with a post she shared as she describes herself as an incoming Olori

The actress, who had in the past shown interest in becoming one of the new wives of the Ooni of Ife, seems to have been granted her wish

Nkechi, noted in a post shared on her page, calling herself an incoming bride and a royal highness the Queen of Ile-Ife

Outspoken Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing has recently made a bold public statement with a post she shared on her page where she called herself an incoming new bride of Ile-Ife.

The movie star even called herself a royal highness, the Queen of Ile-Ife, Olori Nkechi Blessing Sunday.

Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing sparks emotions online after she declared herself the newest wife of the Ooni of Ife. Photo credit: @nkechi_blessing_sunday/@ooniadimulaife

Source: Instagram

The actress had publicly made a pass of interest to the Ooni of Ife some weeks back after the royal father had engaged in a series of weddings of 6 new brides.

At the time of publishing, it wasn't ascertained if truly Nkechi Blessing is set to become the new bride to the throne of Ile-Ife; however, her proclamation has sparked a massive outburst online.

See below Nkechi Blessing's post proclaiming herself as an Olori of Ife-Ife:

See how Nigerians reacted to the post by Nkechi Blessing calling herself an Olori of Ile-Ife:

@bukunmioluwasina:

"Mi o ni so nkankan."

@onyinyechi1711:

"Lobatan kabiyesi never choose u u don dey call ursef olori."

@ashake_ade97:

"Abeg we no want you in Ife dey your dey jeje."

@yetundesoriyan:

"You don’t belong in anyway to Oodua kingdom. Capital No to that dream."

@joel_mighty_213:

"Wetin you Dey smoke ma."

@extra_touch_couture:

"Imagine…..u don dump ur boyfriend now con knack Ooni of Ife you fit come tomorrow talk say Ooni preek small (nonsense)."

@endwell_1:

"Wahala lafin oba! Ooni, I knew he'll later marry the one that will leak his preek, besides have you ever heard Olori nkechi before?"

@roslyn_anointed_emmanuel:

"You are being very disrespectful to the throne and I hope you don't get yourself in trouble... You look beautiful tho."

@abimbola_bilewu:

"Kabiyesi sir. Please be careful of having a harlot as wife and make sure you consult for proper verification if someone is qualified to be an Olori in your palace."

