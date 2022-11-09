“This Is Disrespectful to the Throne”: Reactions As Nkechi Blessing Calls Herself Incoming Olori of Ile-Ife
- Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing has sparked a major controversy online with a post she shared as she describes herself as an incoming Olori
- The actress, who had in the past shown interest in becoming one of the new wives of the Ooni of Ife, seems to have been granted her wish
- Nkechi, noted in a post shared on her page, calling herself an incoming bride and a royal highness the Queen of Ile-Ife
Outspoken Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing has recently made a bold public statement with a post she shared on her page where she called herself an incoming new bride of Ile-Ife.
The movie star even called herself a royal highness, the Queen of Ile-Ife, Olori Nkechi Blessing Sunday.
The actress had publicly made a pass of interest to the Ooni of Ife some weeks back after the royal father had engaged in a series of weddings of 6 new brides.
At the time of publishing, it wasn't ascertained if truly Nkechi Blessing is set to become the new bride to the throne of Ile-Ife; however, her proclamation has sparked a massive outburst online.
See below Nkechi Blessing's post proclaiming herself as an Olori of Ife-Ife:
See how Nigerians reacted to the post by Nkechi Blessing calling herself an Olori of Ile-Ife:
@bukunmioluwasina:
"Mi o ni so nkankan."
@onyinyechi1711:
"Lobatan kabiyesi never choose u u don dey call ursef olori."
@ashake_ade97:
"Abeg we no want you in Ife dey your dey jeje."
@yetundesoriyan:
"You don’t belong in anyway to Oodua kingdom. Capital No to that dream."
@joel_mighty_213:
"Wetin you Dey smoke ma."
@extra_touch_couture:
"Imagine…..u don dump ur boyfriend now con knack Ooni of Ife you fit come tomorrow talk say Ooni preek small (nonsense)."
@endwell_1:
"Wahala lafin oba! Ooni, I knew he'll later marry the one that will leak his preek, besides have you ever heard Olori nkechi before?"
@roslyn_anointed_emmanuel:
"You are being very disrespectful to the throne and I hope you don't get yourself in trouble... You look beautiful tho."
@abimbola_bilewu:
"Kabiyesi sir. Please be careful of having a harlot as wife and make sure you consult for proper verification if someone is qualified to be an Olori in your palace."
Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that the controversial Nigerian actress Nkechi Blessing recently caused a huge buzz online after she showed interest in becoming one of the Ooni of Ife's new wives.
Taking to her official Instagram page, the movie star shared a photo of her and the Yoruba monarch at an event.
The actress then accompanied the photo with a caption where she shot her shot at the Ooni and told him she was patiently waiting for her turn.
Source: Legit.ng