Popular Nigerian singer, Mr Eazi, recently spoke on the state of his relationship with billionaire daughter, Temi Otedola

According to Eazi, he could already be married to Temi and people would not be aware because he is not wearing a ring

The music star added that not everything should be out on social media and he tries to keep his family private

Popular Nigerian singer, Mr Eazi, has continued to be the celebrity boyfriend of the season over his relationship with Nigerian billionaire, Femi Otedola’s daughter, Temi.

The music star spoke in a recent interview with Susan Pwajok on Glitch Africa Studios about his relationship life.

Mr Eazi speaks on marrying Temi Otedola. Photos: @mreazi, @temiotedola

Source: Instagram

According to Eazi, he was already engaged to Temi for two weeks before the news was posted on social media. He added that they could already be married and people would not be aware.

He said:

“I was engaged for two weeks before the world knew I was engaged. I could be married right now and you wouldn’t know”.

Eazi added that not everything should be public knowledge. To buttress his point, he explained that he has never posted his parents online except on their 30th wedding anniversary when he shared a very old photo of them.

The music star added that while celebrity life is lovely, it is not very healthy. In his words:

“It’s not everything that should be out. I have posted my mum and dad once and I posted an old picture of them for their 30th marriage anniversary. This celebrity life, this fame, is lovely, we thank God but it is not super healthy.”

He then noted that he tries to be selective with what he posts on social media especially if it concerns family.

Eazi said:

“I feel like fame is crazy mehn. It is a blessing and It could be a curse.”

See the video below:

Internet users react to Mr Eazi saying he could already be married

Read what some netizens had to say about the interview below:

psalmxindyn:

"Don for a reason. "

a.rajiabdullahi:

"Na why e dey bear Mr Eazi be that... He dey low-key"

ewaife_collections:

"If it makes you happy just keep it private."

priscababy7:

"Thank you Mr Eazi nah God go bless you for this talk❤️❤️❤️"

the_knight_of_lagos:

"No wonder hin no get controversies here and there ...private life"

mariam____xx_:

"No be by fine boy ooo , na who give us peace of mind we go gree merry "

obiunu:

" very wise not everything should be posted."

muffprecious:

"I love this. Although everyone has their way of doing things."

Nigerians call Mr Eazi the luckiest boyfriend

Mr Eazi trended on Twitter, and this came as no surprise, seeing as the reason was his father-in-law-to-be, Femi Otedola.

The singer, who is now part of the Otedola family, was seen in a video on the N2.2bn yacht the businessman rented out for his 60th birthday.

From indications, Eazi will sail with the family and the entire crew for three weeks on the Mediterranean Sea.

Source: Legit.ng