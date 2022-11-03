Davido’s official disk jockey, DJ ECool, has also come on social media to share how he is affected by Ifeanyi’s death

The socialite revealed that he is emotionally imbalanced because it was his brother’s wedding day and he was the best man

Ecool noted that he didn’t know how to behave considering that they were mourning Ifeanyi and Nigerians reacted

Davido’s close associates have started to break their silence and react to the death of the singer’s three-year-old son, Ifeanyi.

The DMW boss’ official disk jockey, DJ ECool, took to social media to explain how he was badly hit by the incident.

On November 3, 2022, the socialite took to his Instagram stories and noted that it was his brother’s wedding day and he was also the best man.

DJ ECool says he is confused over being his brother's best man while mourning Ifeanyi. Photos: @djecoolofficial

Not stopping there, ECool also spoke on his emotional state and noted that it was the worst he had ever been in.

According to him, he did not know what to do. This is considering the fact that he’s Davido’s close associate and he was supposed to be in mourning for the singer’s son.

See his posts below:

Nigerians react as DJ ECool reveals he was emotionally imbalanced over his brother’s wedding and Ifeanyi’s death

Not long after ECool shared his thoughts online, it went viral and drew reactions from Nigerians. Many of them noted that he was trying to play safe so that detractors would not accuse him of not mourning Ifeanyi.

Read some of their comments below:

tbellz07:

"It is very good he is saying this openly because if he doesn't, "mourning watchers" would drag him all over. Omo olomo. Please he is letting you all know that despite his brother's wedding, he is still grieving o."

bello.oricha:

"Go support your brother, as life more go on. Live for those still living & help immortalise the legacy of the dead."

phayvhor:

"I just want to know how Davido and Chioma are doing? Have they been able to eat or at least sleep?"

dumebiblog:

"All these ones own no even too concern me, they'll soon move on. Na chioma I just dey pity for, she's be going through a lot right now."

maimunasambo:

"The guy wan let una judges know now before una call am out."

mishydeeva_hub:

"Omo go for your brothers wedding.... Let the dead be in peace!!! Family is family. May God console you."

omoneidiakhoa:

"He knows the online family will definitely talk, so he don first una talk. The situation is so sad though. May God grant the family solace."

Davido’s cousin Sina Rambo finally breaks silence on Ifeanyi’s death

One of Davido’s cousins, Sina Rambo, took to his Instagram page to share his grief over the death of Ifeanyi.

Sina made it known that he was at a loss for words. Not stopping there, he prayed for Ifeanyi to rest in power.

While some people joined Sina in mourning the dead, others slammed him for posting Ifeanyi’s picture while at it.

