Big Brother Naija 2022 winner Phyna is from the streets, and one month after the show, she decided to give back

The reality star was seen in a video with some of her team members, dressed in branded shirts with bags of rice and other items

Recipients of the great gesture formed queues as they struggled to get their share of the goodies

The Big Brother Naija Level-up season winner Phyna has made it clear that she will never forget the streets that made her.

A month after becoming a millionaire via the platform, the reality star decided to do her bit and give back to the common man on the streets.

Phyna gives back to the streets she came from Photo credit: @mercyobidake

Source: Instagram

In a video sighted online, Phyna in branded Phynation shirts with her crew offloaded bags of rice from the back of a car.

A pool of crowd had already formed, anticipating their share of the free food.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Law enforcement officers were also seen in the midst of the crowd that surrounded Phyna.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians commend Phyna

nnekaopara3:

"When more blessings starts rushing in for her plssss keyboard trollers don't envy her, she's definitely sowing seeds for greater opportunities n open doors...God can never keep quiet seeing this, she's already blessed"

pekenekarinate:

"The Bible says he that gives to the poor lend to God....you have done what pleases God, when you need help in your endeavors God will also support you Phyna Amen❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

anitaqueency:

"I Stan the right Queen ❤️❤️❤️"

muhammedsimbiat:

"The Street made a queen bro."

ndongeniprecious:

"❤️❤️ God Bless you Phyna."

abena5427:

"Star gal God bless u."

Phyna marks one month anniversary after winning BBNaija

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Level Up reality star Phyna made headlines as she celebrated her 1st month anniversary since emerging as the winner of the season 7 edition of the popular reality show.

Phyna, who was named winner of the reality show on Sunday, October 2, took to her social media timeline to pen a lengthy message to her supporters.

The reality star spoke about the changes she had undergone within the past one month while acknowledging that she is a work in progress.

Source: Legit.ng