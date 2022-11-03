Big Brother Naija ex-housemates Bella and Phyna weren't best of friends in the house but they are now

Bella during an interview sighted online disclosed that they became close during the last week of the show

She also added that it was during their stay together at the hotel for media rounds that their friendship blossomed

Even though Big Brother Naija ex-housemate Bella kept to herself a lot on the show, the Level-up housemates still found wholesome friendship.

In an interview sighted online, the reality star revealed that she started getting close to the season winner during their last week in the house.

Bella says she is best friends with Phyna Photo credit: @unusualphyna/@bellaokagbue

Source: Instagram

The friendship then deepened after the show, and they stayed in the same hotel during their media rounds.

Bella added that during that period, Phyna was there when she needed someone the most, as she would cry every night before sleeping.

In her words, she is not besties with Phyna.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to the video

lizybritish:

"Bbn don’t show lots of things love to hear this from Bella."

cossy_love:

"I actually said they don't show everything on the BBN show.... It's actually bad attacking and insulting some housemates wen we watch just the shallow part of the show❤️❤️❤️ Big Bella ♥️"

harleys_apparel01

"Thank you Bella,ppl wey Dey drag phyna make una come oooo,awon haters"

naijahairstyle:

"Phyna is a good person, if you study her well. Look at her friend that is following her as PA, her fans have been saying that she should drop the girl, but Phyna is still holding onto her. That is the girl people are saying she's not loyal."

gcobisa_modibedi:

"I'm glad pyhna was there for her may God keep their friendshipn❤️"

onyietex::

"Nengi actually confirmed that Phyna is a sweet soul. You just have to understand her and her crazy side."

