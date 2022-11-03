BBNaija's Phyna has penned a lengthy message to her supporters as she marks one month anniversary since emerging as the winner of the show

Phyna stressed that the popular Nigerian reality show had been her stepping stone to success in her life

The reality star acknowledged she is a work in progress but would definitely become what her fans have always wished for her

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Level Up reality star Phyna is making headlines as she celebrates her 1st month anniversary since emerging as the winner of the season 7 edition of the popular reality show.

Phyna, who was named winner of the reality show on Sunday, October 2, took to her social media timeline to pen a lengthy message to her supporters.

The reality star spoke about the changes she has undergone within the past one month while acknowledging that she is a work in progress.

She also penned sincere appreciation to everyone supportive of her brand.

Phyna wrote:

"It’s been one month I leveled up, emerging as the winner of the BBN S7 show has been the stepping stone of success in my life. A lot has happened within this one month with lots of lessons to be learnt. I’m a work in progress of which definitely one day I will become what y’all have always wished for me and one thing remains according to Biggie PHYNA WILL ALWAYS BE PHYNA."

Phyna invites ex-BBNaija colleagues to unpack her winnings

No reality TV event transforms the lives of its participants in Nigeria as the Big Brother Naija show does.

Proof of it is the amazing transformation that the winner of the Level Up edition, Phyna, witnessed in her life.

The reality TV star Ijeoma Josephina Otabor, better known as Phyna, trended online after a video of her moving into her new home and inviting her ex-colleagues over to help unpack her winnings surfaced.

Some of the BBNaija Level Up stars seen in the trending video posted by Phyna include Sir Kess, Christy O, Khalid and a couple of others.

Source: Legit.ng