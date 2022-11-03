One of the late Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III’s wives, Queen ‘Ola’ Badirat, has bought herself a house

The Yoruba queen clocked a new age on November 3, 2022, and she used the opportunity to show off her latest acquisition

After Queen Ola posted photos of her new mansion online, congratulatory messages poured in from fans

Fortune seems to have smiled on one of the wives of the late Alaafin of Oyo, Queen Ola, despite her being one of the Oloris to leave the palace long before the death of her husband.

The Yoruba queen recently became the proud owner of a new house and she took to social media to share the good news with fans.

Late Alaafin of Oyo’s wife Queen Ola buys mansion. Photos: @queenola2

Source: Instagram

On November 3, 2022, which happened to be her birthday, the socialite posted photos online of her new mansion. She also accompanied it with a simple caption where she thanked God for His blessings.

See her post below:

Congratulations pour in for Queen Ola as she acquires new house

Shortly after the socialite shared the good news online, many fans and celebrities trooped to her comment section to wish her well. Read what some of them had to say below:

royalhugssurprises:

"Congratulations Queen more wins in Jesus name."

__bukunolami;

"Congratulations darling "

teminikan__:

"Congratulations dearie ❤️ Happy birthday "

tamarhomes:

"Doingssss! Talk less, Do more. Congratulations Queen ❤️"

steivy5653:

"A Very big congratulations Queen."

adijatdamilolaa:

"Happy birthday to you Olori,and congratulations ma ile atura good news to start a new beginning❤️age with sufficient grace Allah rahman "

bolanle_adekola1810:

"Alhamdulillah momma, congratulation am happy for you ❤️"

areenz_shoes:

"Congratulations and Happy birthday ❤️"

Source: Legit.ng