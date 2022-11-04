Popular cleric Wole Oladiyun of CLAM has described singer Davido’s dad Adedeji Adeleke as a diligent Christian

The cleric in a video that has gone viral led his church members to prayer for the DMW singer, who recently lost his son

Pastor Wole prayed for mercy for the singer not to know any more sorrow in his life, an action that has further stirred emotions online

The General Overseer of Christ Living Apostolic Ministry (CLAM) Pastor Wole Oladiyun has prayed for Nigerian music star Davido, who recently lost his son Ifeanyi.

Pastor Wole in a clip that has gone viral on social media was seen leading his church members to prayer as he revealed one of his friend mentored Davido as a young boy.

Pastor Wole Oladiyun says Davido's dad is a diligent Christian. Credit: @davido/ woleoladiyun.com

The popular cleric also revealed that the singer’s billionaire father Adedeji Adeleke is a diligent Christian.

In his words:

"My friend Bukky Ajide mentored him as a young boy, his father is diligent christian. you will received brand new mercy from God.”

See the video below:

Netizens react as Pastor Wole Oladiyun leads prayer for Davido

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

merit_nwankwo:

"May sorrow be far from his household in Jesus name."

_lily_among_thorns_:

"This is how it should be. Not the ones coming fit to give Prophecy that another bad thing want to happen."

onyigodforreal:

"Amen n amen , David n chioma will not see sorrow agn."

mrmorah40

"Does he know the number of children that die each day in Nigeria ?does he pray for them all or just one dead child?"

