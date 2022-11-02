When news of the death of Davido's Ifeanyi broke on social media, many posts went up even before confirmation

After the new was confirmed, celebrities took to social media to share posts and mourn the three-year-old

Comedian Mr Jollof was one of the few who did not put up any mourning post and in a video, he explained why

The comedian tagged Nigerians as insensitive as he pointed out that all he did was to respect the privacy of the grieving family

Popular comedian Mr Jollof has taken to social media to clear the air over why he didn't join his celebrity colleagues to share posts mourning the death of Davido's Ifeanyi.

In the video shared on his page, Jollof started by praying for strength an comfort for Davido, Chioma, and their family.

He then went on to express dismay over the fact that people chose to disrespect the Adelekes who did not make any formal announcement over the death of their child.

Jollof further added that Nigerians are insensitive and social media should be restricted over how people just rush to post things that do not concern them as well as drag innocent people.

Jollof said he had called people close to the singer and expressed his condolences.

The comedian preached for limit to people's doings and also revealed that it would have been wrong to suddenly post over the tragic news when he did not celebrate Ifeanyi on his third birthday before his passing.

Reactions to Jollof's video

adedayomustapha:

"Nobody can judge you on your page. Leave story, wizkid sef just post so Wetin you do normal, everyone can’t mourn the same way, same as everyone can’t reason same way."

its_tegadominic:

"I just tayaaaaaaaaaaaaa, but it is well."

georgeokoro:

" Mr Jollof .. Thank you."

wilsonflavour:

"Jollof since I know you this is the best thing weh you don talk "

validprint:

"If there’s no verification you think everyone will go ahead posting it? Sometimes you don’t think before splitting out rubbish!!!"

