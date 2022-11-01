YBNL label boss Olamide has joined many of his colleagues in the entertainment industry to mourn Davido's son Ifeanyi's death

Olamide, in a statement, prayed for divine strength for Davido to overcome the loss, who he referred to as his brother

The YBNL boss' statement has further stirred another round of emotions on social media as many continue to pray for Davido and his family

Popular music star and YBNL label owner Olamide Adedeji also known as Baddoo, has joined many Nigerians on and offline to mourn his colleague Davido's son Ifeanyi Adeleke's death.

Ifeanyi's death shocked many of his father's fans and colleagues, as he had only recently celebrated his third birthday in October.

Olamide reacts to Ifeanyi's death. Credit: @olamide @davido

Source: Instagram

Olamide, in a post via his Instastory, penned a short message to Davido as he prayed for divine strength to overcome the painful loss.

Baddo wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

"I wish you divine strength to overcome this dark times my brother."

See the post below:

As of the time of this report, Davido, his baby mama Chioma, and family members, as well as close associates of the DMW singer, are yet to post on social media.

Netizens react as Olamide writes to Davido

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

real_peal_yn:

"This thing Dey be like film to me ahh ."

crd_liveth:

"E really touch everyone ."

official_knvgblaq:

"I jut wish davido shuld come online and say it’s nt true , Kaiii dis one pain me ."

osltech:

"What a loss for @davido God is ur strength boss....I pray God put an end to badt occurrence."

Davido's domestic staff arrested

Police have reportedly arrested all members of Davido’s domestic staff over the death of his son, Ifeanyi.

The Lagos state police command confirmed that all the staff members are in their custody for questioning.

The Lagos state police command’s spokesperson, Ben Hundeyin, told newsmen on Tuesday, November 1, that investigation was ongoing to determine the parties culpable in the boy's death.

He said:

"Domestic staff at Davido’s home have been taken to the station to give their own account of what happened. I wouldn’t call that arrest yet.

“If after they all give their own account of what happened and after preliminary investigations, if anyone of them is found culpable, the person will now be placed under arrest”.

Source: Legit.ng