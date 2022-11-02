Nollywood actor Browny Igboegwu has reacted to Davido’s son Ifeanyi’s death with a piece of advice to celebrities

Browny, who expressed his condolence to Davido and his family, urged celebrities not to rely on a nanny or domestic staff to take care of their children

The veteran actor, who stressed that the devil could be tricky, pointed out that it was the second time a celebrity child would drown in a pool

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Nigerian actor Browny Igboegwu has sent his condolences to music star Davido following the death of his son Ifeanyi, which is still trending on and off social media.

Browny, in his statement, said he had been hoping the report would be fake news, but it turned out to be true.

Browny Igboegwu said he was hoping Ifeanyi's death would turn out to be fake news. Credit: @Brownyigboegwu @davido

Source: Instagram

The actor said his heart bleeds whenever he thinks of how painful the boy’s death would have been after struggling in that pool before he passed on.

Browny Igboegwu advises celebrities about domestic staff

The actor also appealed to parents, especially celebrities and those who are always busy, to learn not to rely on a nanny or other domestic staff.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Browny noted that it was the second time a celebrity’s baby would drown in a pool.

See his post below

Internet users react to Igboegwu's post

ndukwu_nwanyinma:

"Nobody can take care of a child or children like a biological mother and father, my heart bleeds."

chime.amaka:

"It's the pain he went through before giving up is what i can't deal with."

officialivia1:

"All God knows how he struggles in the water for hours.. oh God."

dinma_online_fashion_and_hairs:

"Ifeanyi please come BK to your mummy next year in Jesus name Amen ,this time around, you are going to stay strong."

All members of Davido's domestic staff arrested

Police have reportedly arrested all members of Davido’s domestic staff over the death of his son, Ifeanyi.

The Lagos state police command confirmed that all the staff members are in their custody for questioning.

The Lagos state police command’s spokesperson, Ben Hundeyin, told newsmen on Tuesday, November 1, that investigation was ongoing to determine the parties culpable in the boy’s death.

Source: Legit.ng