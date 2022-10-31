Popular Nigerian singer, Adekunle Gold, recently showed that he was a very supportive husband to his wife, Simi

The music star attended her show and gushed over her as she performed on stage to the joy of fans

Adekunle Gold noted that he was blessed as he called Simi his rockstar girl while enjoying her performance

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Top Nigerian singer, Adekunle Gold, has continued to show many that he is committed to supporting his wife, Simi.

In a recent development, the music star left many fans in their feelings as he gushed over Simi while she performed on stage.

AG Baby, as he is also called, was at Simi’s show to show his support and he shared a series of videos from the event on his Instagram stories.

Adekunle Gold called himself blessed as he watches Simi perform on stage. Photos: @adekunlegold

Source: Instagram

In one video, Simi was seen jumping on stage as she gave an energetic display and her man made sure to express just how proud he was of her.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Adekunle Gold made it known that he is blessed to have Simi as a wife. He also called her a rockstar.

See one of his videos below:

Fans gush as Adekunle Gold calls himself blessed for having Simi as a wife

A number of netizens were moved by the singer’s show of support and affection for his wife as they shared their reactions. Read some of their comments below:

jasper_.ben:

"Na only AG fit give me relationship advice for this country "

mithra.scents:

"Na this kin love we dey like watch e."

godisoneloveisall:

"E for Energy ❤️"

com_fortoffi:

"Lovely couple ."

So sweet.

"The Baloguns": Wizkid shares rare family photos with Jada and Zion

Much loved Nigerian singer, Wizkid, might have helped increase the affection fans have for him after he shared rare family photos online.

Taking a break from his usual self, Wizkid took to his official Instagram page, via his stories, to share cute snaps of himself with his partner, Jada, and their son, Zion.

The snaps, which were reportedly taken in Doha, Qatar, showed the music star doting over Zion, as he held on to him.

Another photo showed Wizkid with Jada and their son rocking matching outfits as they gave Beyonce and Jay Z vibes.

Source: Legit.ng