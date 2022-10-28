Top Nigerian singer, Davido, has continued to prove himself to be a doting father who cares about his children

Just recently, the DMW boss was seen teaching his son, Ifeanyi, how to swim in the big pool in his mansion

The music star carried the little boy in the pool and gave him instructions on what to do and the video got fans talking

Popular Nigerian singer, Davido, was recently spotted teaching his only son, Ifeanyi, how to swim.

In videos making the rounds on social media, the Electricity crooner was seen inside the big pool in his mansion with Ifeanyi.

Davido carried the three-year-old boy and made him flap his legs in the water as he gave him instructions on what to do.

Singer Davido teaches his son Ifeanyi how to swim, video trends. Photos: @davido

The music star carried Ifeanyi around in the pool as the energetic boy continued to flap his legs.

The singer was obviously impressed by his son’s performance as he was heard commenting on how he was a fast learner.

He said:

“This one go learn quick”.

See the video below:

Nigerians react to video of Davido teaching Ifeanyi how to swim

The video of Davido with Ifeanyi in the swimming pool got netizens talking. While some of them hailed the singer, others noted that what he did was dangerous. Read some of their comments below:

michelledera:

"Davido is a great dad , and a people’s man... "

richardtyler2019:

"I admire his time management skills. Despite his busy schedules he creates time for family.."

baroness_tonia:

"Very essential skill to have now in Nigeria considering the flood situation."

alterum2:

"That’s not swimming lessons and it’s actually a bit dangerous…"

chioma4eva:

"So adorable...keep winning OBO. You are great role model to many youths. We ll never forget. Am so happy you are having more fun and happier with your family…"

winsomeoyin7:

"He need a life jacket always, you can't trust kids."

ramatikharo:

"If a man loves a woman, she go love her pikin unconditionally… love rules."

Davido and Chioma give married couple goals in official photos from son's birthday

The much-loved Nigerian singer and his bae, Chioma, got fans talking over official photos from their son, Ifeanyi’s third birthday party.

The little boy clocked the new age on October 20, and a big party was thrown for him by his wealthy parents.

Official photos from the event have now been posted online, and fans couldn't help but gush over the cute family.

In one snap, the music star was seen holding Chioma’s hand and leading her down a staircase as they gave pre-wedding photo goals.

