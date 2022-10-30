Popular Nigerian singer, Wizkid, had many Nigerians gushing over him after he shared rare family photos online

The More Love, Less Ego star posted snaps on his Instagram stories of himself with his partner, Jada, and their son, Zion

The clean snaps went viral on social media and had netizens showing love to the singer and his family

Much loved Nigerian singer, Wizkid, might have helped increase the affection fans have for him after he shared rare family photos online.

Taking a break from his usual self, Wizkid took to his official Instagram page, via his stories, to share cute snaps of himself with his baby mama, Jada, and their son, Zion.

The snaps, which were reportedly taken in Doha, Qatar, showed the music star doting over Zion, as he held on to him.

Wizkid, Jada and Zion rock matching outfits in rare family photos. Photos: @wizkidayo

Another photo showed Wizkid with Jada and their son rocking matching outfits as they gave Beyonce and Jay Z vibes.

Wizkid has been known not to show too much of himself or his family online and the rare photos got fans gushing.

See the snaps below:

Nigerian react to Wizkid in rare family photos with Jada and Zion

Wizkid’s rare family photos went viral online and left many of his fans gushing. Read some of their comments below:

itz_vivianperry:

"Baba dey pressure them ❤️❤️❤️they ain't ready yet."

oluwaseyi_bbp:

"God and family’s all we got!!!❤️"

f_jibril101931:

"Happy family ❤️"

ballerblocka__:

"Good woman is all you need in life as a man "

virtue_london:

"Apart from the 2nd child they just welcome, is this the only child/ son he have?"

marvido01:

"Nothing like 008 Abi 009 for here. It’s just More Love, Less Ego"

vibess_africa:

"Machala too fine abeg"

calboy767:

"One thing I notice is wizkid really love jada… since she enter into wizkid life… a lot of things have change about him"

abby_authentic_:

"The Baloguns ❤️❤️"

elo23234four:

"These people fit don marry lowkey U no go know"

mercypruitty:

"Make e dey show boluwatife love too."

satoberryy:

"Too cute, family goals "

