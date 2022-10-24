Fans of Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) season 7 star, Bryann leave him completely stunned as they gift a money cake ahead of his upcoming birthday

The singer, who was the 1st runner up at the recently concluded BBNaija reality TV show, joins his other colleagues as he also receives a massive money cake from his a fan on Twitter

Bryann, upon delivery of his gift, revealed that he was in utter shock at the show of love from his fans to him

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) season 7 housemate Brian Chkuwuebuka Chiji, better known as Bryann, joins his few esteemed colleagues to have gotten a surprise money cake from the fans.

The singer, who couldn't contain his excitement, noted while receiving the money cake that he had never gotten a birthday gift before in his life.

BBNaija star Bryann has been captured in a surprise video receiving a money cake from his fans ahead of his birthday. Photo credit: @bryannonly

Bryann also said that the gift was a first that would hold a memorable place in his heart and be forever cherished.

Other BBNaija stars from season seven, like Chomzy, Amaka, and Beauty, are some of the few colleagues of Bryann to have also gotten a money cake.

However, Bryann's money is still, at the moment, the most impressive, and according to the lady that delivered it, she said it was worth 1.5m.

Watch the moment the money cake gift was delivered to Bryann:

See some of the reactions that Bryann's money cake stirred online:

@rhukieee:

"These fans how much Dey don give their parents."

@onyinyeeeee:

"At this point the fans should come out so we can thank them."

@liime_liight:

"E be like na this october dem born all the housemates cause in bella’s voice, I DONT UNDERSTAND."

@officialqueenama:

"I wish I can donate seriously, I really love him . Sapa nice one."

@sauceprince1:

"These fans are doing well o, they can borrow us treasury bills sef. God please send my own fans my way, I promise not to show off as I will always thank you."

@pretty_juliety:

"I'm still wondering if all this Fan are Nigerians."

@allureperfumery22:

"Where this fans from dey gather meet, come do ajor give celeb?"

@i_am_xtya:

"This is becoming boring pls."

"I am so excited for your future": BBNaija's Ebuka reveals he is a huge fan of Bryann

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that fans of Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) recently came for their fave show host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu because of his comment about Bryann, 1st runner-up of season 7.

The BBNaija show host, Ebuka, said during his interview with Bryann that he was a huge fan of the young singer.

He also noted that Bryann's talent was undeniable, and he couldn't wait to see what he would be serving to the world soon.

Source: Legit.ng