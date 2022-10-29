Controversial Nigerian singer, Portable, recently took to social media to share his surprising discovery in Germany

The Zazu Zeh crooner spotted Mercedes Benz being used as taxis in Germany and he resorted to dragging Nigerians

Portable taunted Nigerians who used their Benz to brag and even cover with ‘tampolin’ while it was being used as taxi somewhere else

Popular controversial Nigerian singer, Portable, has once again got people talking after he dropped his two cents on social media.

Taking to his official Instagram page, the Zazu Zeh crooner who happened to be in Germany shared a video of Mercedes Benz being used as taxis.

He then went ahead to taunt many Nigerians who were fond of bragging with their Benz.

Portable drags Nigerians after spotting Benz being used in Germany as taxi. Photos: @portablebaeby

According to Portable, the same Benz that Nigerians show off with is what was is being used as taxi somewhere else.

Not stopping there, the singer also said that ‘na God big pass’ as he continued to speak in awe about Benz being used as taxi in Germany.

In the caption of his post, he also laughed at Nigerians who used ‘tampolin’ to cover their own Benz.

He wrote:

“Exotic cars as Taxis ! Car wey u cover with tamponlin . Ilu Osu! Düsseldorf Germany . IKA of AFRICA”

See his video below:

Netizens react as Portable taunts Nigerians after seeing Benz used as taxi in Germany

The singer’s video caused a stir online and netizens shared their reactions. Read some of their comments below:

kellyelvira:

"I sha like this dude because he understands no one can be bigger than God. He can be annoying doh but dude got a big heart just that street got him the most.... Only of he will give room for proper orientation, dude will be Lit because he understands life generally."

nattythrifts:

"Even Zazu don reach Germany and I never even cross border "

stanbnx:

"Portable has his own way of staying relevant. I’m happy for him."

only__xmimi:

"That word na God big pass ✅✅"

uzochukwu.s:

"I swear na God pass everything, you said it all bro✌️"

official_dforce:

"You cannot afford it that is why you insult people with it, in euro government subsidies the car owners, and it has to be a specific grade to receive the subsidy so FEM!"

pascallville:

"Of course they will use it as taxis... Na German machine and you dey Germany....na common sense...in that country it isn't imported, Benz is made there and exported out to other countries...unlike your country that has crude oil but still import it…"

capppppp_boyyy001:

"If he easy Buy BENZ Ode."

lifeofefizy:

"Na Germany get Benz before na so na normal car for there "

