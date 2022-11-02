Portable's taste and choice of display style in his living room has sparked reactions on social media

The singer shared a video of himself giving thanks to his creator over his safety but people paid him no mind

Several photos of the Zazu crooner, his wife, their son and other paintings gathered around his TV console got Nigerians asking questions

Nigerian singer Portable has got many reacting with different hilarious comments on social media over his living room space.

In a video sighted on his page, the entire space around the singer's TV is decorated with photos and painting of different moments of he and his family.

Portable sparks reactions with video of living room Photo credit: @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

The purpose of the video which was Portable thanking God for his safe return home was ignored as Nigerians questioned how he found the arrangement appealing.

"Oluwa Mimo I still wake up today thank God for yesterday "

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Watch the video below:

Hilarious reactions to Portable's video

owen_olawale7:

"Ha ha I firstly thought this is Nike Art gallery show room in Lagos ha ha."

teejay_shadow:

"Portable frame plenty pass him award . Idan."

olanrewaju0015:

"Lord Of The Frame "

heis_adebayo:

"This man even for the fact that you’ve been privileged to go places you don’t have any sense of aesthetics…. All these frames are not necessary na… how una take dey watch that TV sef coz the whole TV unit just busy anyhow… SMH. Even your wife couldn’t see things differently."

moodie_acee:

"Portable art gallery."

olamidey100:

"How those frame go allow you watch T.V shows in peace "

chapooflagos:

"Frame ️ upon frame, Zazu frame, frame frame Untill you get framed wtffffff."

tomixxog:

"Yo OG @portablebaeby why not create a show room one side for your home for showing all this ya beautiful art works and awards ❤️"

Portable depressed over Ifeanyi's death

Controversial singer Portable Zazu joined the number of celebrities who reacted to Davido’s son Ifeanyi’s death.

In a statement on his Instagram page, Portable revealed he had been depressed since he learned about the sad incident.

Sharing a picture from Ifeanyi’s third birthday, Portable described his death as a big loss as he appealed to Davido to take heart.

Source: Legit.ng