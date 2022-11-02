Nigerian singer Dammy Krane has also penned a heartfelt message to his colleague Davido following the death of his son

Dammy Krane, who was involved in an exchange with Davido on social media over an alleged unpaid debt, appealed to the DMW singer to stay strong

Dammy Krane’s message has sparked mixed reactions from netizens, with some applauding him for his action

Popular singer Dammy Krane has set aside his differences with music star Davido as he joined many other celebrities within and outside Nigeria to mourn the DMW boss’ son Ifeany’s death.

Dammy Krane, who made headlines some weeks ago after he called out Davido over an unpaid debt, sent his condolences to the singer and his family as he urged him to stay strong.

Dammy Krane appeals to Davido to stay strong. Credit: @dammy_krane @davido

Source: Instagram

In his words:

“Stay strong @davido sending heartfelt condolences to you & your family.”

See the tweet below:

Netizens react as Dammy Krane mouns Ifeanyi

fauzziyahe:

"Those of you that are crying should be matured enough to know that most of the online dragging is not real. He just tagged him. Many other people didn’t tag him. You don’t tag someone you hate."

stikks93:

"Hypocrite ."

mrvast:

"Death is not something you wish on your enemies, dammy is matured for this, I know this comment is not necessary but I just have to say my mind life’s short."

wxico1:

"He will pay you soon bro."

stormshadow211:

"Na Davido and Dammy Krane get issue, not krane and David’s son To send condolences isn’t a bad thing in situations like dis Even rival teams support each other during hard times."

onlysabath1:

"You go still resume your dragging na just matter of days."

soundynoble:

"This is total conscience and humanity on display not like some of you who are disconnected from reality for engagement and followers."

