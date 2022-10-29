Former BBNaija season 6 housemate, Angel Agnes Smith, took to her Twitter page to share what always makes her change her profession temporarily

She revealed her trust issues with Nigerian hair vendors and declared that she always acts as an investigative journalist anytime she's buying hair

Angel mentioned some of the things she checks before ordering hair, and Nigerians, mostly ladies, have reacted differently to her tweet

Ex-BBNaija (Big Brother Naija) Shine Ya Eye star, Angel Agnes Smith, has revealed what she usually shines her eyes for.

The reality star, who has relocated abroad, in a post on Twitter, noted that she always turns to an investigative journalist whenever she is about to order wigs from Nigerian vendors.

Angel speaks on ordering wigs. Credit: @theangeljbsmith

Source: Instagram

Angel indirectly disclosed that she doesn't trust the vendors and that she always checks reviews, tags, client cam, zoom in, zoom out, and searches for vendors online before proceeding.

her tweet has sparked interesting reactions among ladies who use wigs.

Check out the tweet below:

Nigerians react to Angel's tweet

Social media users, mostly ladies., have trooped to the comments section of Angel's post about hair vendors in Nigeria to drop interesting reactions.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Chi_artistry22:

"They’ll use original and do advert then after payment they’ll deliver fake product."

Jweppsy:

"My dear, this days buying online is rather scary… if I see hair I like I just go around town and see if they have the exact type I no fit cry untop 100k and above I will faint.. cos this guys be scamming every penny out of you."

Extrabellehairbeautyshop:

"Some vendors are sincere. They may not be big yet but they understand that they are building a sustainable business. So what is the need to spoil your name for profit of how much."

Genevieve2611:

"You still Dey risk am sef, me I must go their shop to see what am buying."

