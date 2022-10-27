Former BBNaija housemate, Ka3na got Nigerians talking when she shared her opinion on ladies who flaunt their lovers online

Ka3na warned such ladies about what would happen if the relationship eventually ended and they had a new boyfriend

She further advised them not to be giving husband treatment to boyfriends, Nigerians have reacted differently to her opinion

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) star, Ka3na got social media buzzing when she shared her opinion and a piece of advice to ladies in relationships.

The reality star took to her Instagram story channel to talk to ladies who like to show off their boyfriends on social media despite not having the assurance that they would get married to the person.

Ka3na shares opinion of ladies who flaunt their boyfriends Credit: @ka3nafanpage

Source: Instagram

She noted that she envied such ladies and wondered what would happen to the photos uploaded when the relationship ended.

In her words:

"So when the relationship ends, you delete and post new boyfriend? (old things are passed away) it's even understandable if you guys are engaged to be married, but ordinary boyfriend? Some women get liver sha lol."

Ka3na noted that she is not trying to deprive such ladies of love but they should learn not to be giving husband treatment to boyfriends because nothing is promised.

Check out her post below:

Nigerians react to Ka3na's advice to ladies

Social media users have reacted differently to Ka3na's advice to ladies who like to flaunt their boyfriends online.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Coxie_thebrand:

"Yes, nothing wrong with deleting and starting over. It’s because of this backward thinking that some people decide to stay in silly relationships."

Tonia.gram_:

"Pot calling kettle black. How about you that did aggressive cuddling on national TV?"

Chym___amaka:

"Even married people delete each other after a messy marriage so what exactly is your point ? We need to quit telling people how to live their love life."

Big_lilyy:

"When you are in love with someone, it would take nothing to show them off to the world."

Little_nuggeh:

"Ask Temi Otedola how she did it."

Ka3na confuses Nigerians on status of her marriage

Legit.ng previously reported that Ka3na got Nigerians speculating over a post she made about her marriage.

The mother of one stated that her oyinbo husband remained her better half and the father to their lovely daughter.

As expected, Nigerians took to her comment section to express their thoughts as many noted that they did not understand her post.

