Nigerian actress Faithia Williams has now shared more details about her costume birthday party

Taking to social media, she thanked the guests who attended and revealed that having a costume party had always been on her childhood bucket list

Faithia then alerted fans and her celebrity colleagues about an even bigger party she was organising on February 27 as part of her birthday celebration

Nollywood actress Faithia Williams clocked a year older on February 5, 2022, and she organised a costume party to celebrate.

In a new post on social media, the movie star shared more details about her party and why she made it costume-themed.

According to Faithia, she had always wanted to have a costume party and it was something on her childhood bucket list.

Faithia Williams shares details about her costume birthday party. Photos: @faithiawilliams

Source: Instagram

Not stopping there, the movie star praised the guests who attended her party and noted that they passed the vibe check. She stated that many of them had come looking radiant.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

On a final note, Faithia then reminded fans about the concluding part of her birthday celebration which is an aso-ebi party that will hold on February 27.

According to her, it will be a truly unusual event.

Part of her post reads:

“I want to use this medium to thank everyone that came out to party with me and fulfill one my childhood bucket list which is a Costume Party. I must say your presence meant a lot to me and I do not in any way take it for granted. I can’t start to tag everyone but you all came looking beautiful and radiantly.”

“Finally, I want you all to know that the Costume Party was just the tip of the iceberg, the 27th of February party will be truly unusual......”

See her post below:

Internet users react

Faithia’s gratitude post and aso-ebi party announcement raised comments from her fans and colleagues. Read some of them below:

Abygaelolanrewaju:

“Gorgeous Queen ❤️❤️❤️.”

Princess_funkkie_fabrics:

“Beautiful Adunni❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Barakhathorlahidey:

“Many happy returns ma'am ❤️.”

Audrey_.momoh:

“Congratulations on your birthday ❤️❤️❤️.”

Nice one.

Faithia Williams makes grand entrance at birthday party in Egyptian Queen outfit

On February 5, 2022, the movie star threw a big party for friends and colleagues to celebrate with her on the occasion of her birthday.

The party kicked off in the evening of the chosen date and Faithia had many heads turning after she stepped into the venue with her unique choice of clothing.

The film star dressed up as an Egyptian queen for her party as she gave fans a Cleopatra of Queen Nefertiti kind of look.

Faithia wore a long white dress with cape-like sleeves that was also cinched at the waist with a blue, red and gold band. A long studded gold ‘tail’ was also attached to the front of the dress.

Source: Legit.ng