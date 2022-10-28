Top Nigerian rapper, Folarin ‘Falz’ Falana, clocked 32 on October 27, 2022, and he threw a party to celebrate

The music star hosted a costume-themed house party that had a number of celebrities in attendance

Many of the celebrity guests rocked impressive costumes as videos from the fun party emerged online

Popular Nigerian rapper, Falz, threw a costume party to mark his 32nd birthday on October 27, 2022.

To celebrate his big age, the music star invited a number of friends and celebrity guests to his house party.

It was a costume party, and the guests matched the energy by showing up in a series of funny and impressive outfits.

Some of the guests at the occasion included media personality, Toke Makinwa, who dressed like a policewoman, comedian Mr Macaroni also dressed like a policeman and comedienne Switope dressed like a cute cleaner in uniform.

Others at the event dressed like doctors, pizza delivery guys, engineers, catwoman and more.

The party no doubt looked very fun, judging by the videos on social media. See the snaps below:

Nigerians react to celebrity costumes at Falz’s 32nd birthday party

As expected, netizens had a lot to say about the party and the costumes of some of the guests. Read their comments below:

stanceyyy__:

"I love this but this Toke a** no follow Abeg."

kabushaccess:

"NO NEPA COSTUME?"

nux_cutie:

"See person wey hin mama say mk he bring wife come "

comment__cops:

"It's the lady on police costume for me . She's gotta beautiful future BEHIND her "

abigael.i:

"These ones missed career day in school lovely though."

princess_buks:

"Falz is this how you would marry the born again girl your mother is praying for ?"

katexcel:

"Looks so fun."

pinces_gale:

"Toke ynash nor too go well o."

