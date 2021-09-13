Nigerian media mogul and EbonyLife CEO, Mo Abudu turned 57 on September 11, 2021, and she threw an exotic birthday party to celebrate her new age.

Parties are better with a theme and as with most luxury lovers, Abudu stuck to a theme for her birthday which was oriental and this saw several celebrities showing up for the party in their best attempt at oriental-inspired outfits.

The stars slayed in different Asian-inspired looks. Photo credit: Mo Abudu, Toke Makinwa, Rita Dominic, Omawunmi Dada.

As expected, Abudu stole the show in a cream and gold dress designed by Banke Kuku, a Lagos-based clothing brand.

The front part of her hair was packed into two neat buns and was styled with traditional hair sticks.

While some celebrity fashionistas nailed the look, there were some who almost got it, and others whose outfits were a major tragic miss.

In this article, Legit.ng has curated a list of eighteen celebrities who turned up for Mo Abudu on her 57th birthday.

1. Sharon Ooja

The beautiful actress rocked a mini dress made out of an oriental print.

2. Beverly Naya

While she didn't follow the theme, she kept things pretty elegant in her head-to-toe crystal look.

3. Bolanle

The TV presenter rocked an oriental print robe with a mini bun right at the top of her head.

4. Wofai Fada

Well, not so many people are sure about what the actress and presenter was gunning for with this look. Whether inspired by an anime character or she tried to go organic with her look, remains a thing of mystery.

5. Toke Makinwa

Trust the OAP to go all out with the theme. It was meant to be a touch of the orient but Makinwa ensured to execute the assignment in its entirety.

6. Omawunmi Dada

Arguably the best dressed of the night (save for the celebrant of course), this Nollywood actress brought the dragon's fire in this impeccable ensemble and we were totally here for it.

7. Kehinde Bankole

The filmstar kept things pretty simple in this traditional Chinese ensemble.

8. Ini Edo

Yet another style diva who slayed her look even though she didn't follow the theme.

9. D'banj

The singer and his wife understood the assignment and executed the look effortlessly.

10. Rita Dominic

The star brought a touch of the orient with the traditional Asian folded fan to her stunning ensemble.

11. Denrele

The media personality stunned in a fuchsia pink ensemble.

12. Lilian Afegbai

Trust the actress to always come through with the hot looks. Everything from her hair to her dress and even the tattoo on her chest worked together to deliver the oriental look.

13. Michelle Dede

This TV presenter/actress' green dress, hair, makeup, and the folded hand fans were in perfect oriental harmony.

14. Juliet Ibrahim

The Ghanaian beauty rocked a bedazzled dress with a traditional Asian hairdo. The red lipstick was perfect for her look

15. Zainab Balogun

The actress stunned in a Hakama-inspired outfit with a touch of African aso oke.

16. Toyin Abraham

The actress and filmmaker rocked multiple oriental prints to achieve her maxi-robed dress. Everything about the photo is stunning.

17. Daniel Etim Effiong

The actor rocked an 'Afro-Asian' look designed by Yummie Ogbebor.

18. Ebuka

Ebuka rocked a pair of green patterned pants which he paired with a white shirt and a black headpiece.

