Nigerian singer Falz has stirred emotions online as he celebrates turning a year older with some funny images he shared on his page

Falz, who turns 32 on October 27, 2022, has got people talking as his fans and supporters have all reached out to him to celebrate his day with him

The rapper is the only son of famous Nigerian legal practitioner and a Senior Advocate Of Nigeria, Femi and his wife, Funmi Falana

The Nigerian rapper Folarin Falana better known as Falz, has stirred emotions online with a post he shared to celebrate himself as he turns a year older.

Falz turned 32 years old on October 20, 2022, and has shared hilarious images on his Instagram page to celebrate himself.

Nigerian rapper Falz stirs hilarious reactions online as he celebrates turning 32. Photo credit:@falzthebahdguy

Source: Instagram

The rapper is naturally a funny character when he wants to be, portrayed a character of amazement in some of the photos he posted to celebrate his 32 years birthday.

The images have led to reactions from many fans, including popular veteran comedian AY Makun who reacted to the post asking Falz if he was shocked to be turning 32 so quick.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

See the birthday images Falz shared on his page that got people talking:

See some of the reactions that Falz's hilarious birthday photos stirred online:

@mrmacaroni1:

"Happy birthday my G."

@og.tega:

"Birthday Blessings my bro."

@aycomedian:

"32 shock you? Oya be coming.... happy birthday brother."

@ebuka:

"Happy birthday young legend ✊."

@sophiealakija:

"Happy Birthday my president."

@moabudu:

"Happy birthday dear @falzthebahdguy. Hugs."

@yungkheengz:

"HBD bro… thanks for every.. more life more wins."

@basketmouth:

"Happy Birthday bro. Wishing you the very best."

@officialyungwillis:

"World Bop Daddy Happy birthday."

"Warris all these": Fans react as popular rapper, Falz is seen kissing the feet of a mystery woman

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that famous Nigerian singer and rapper Folarin Falana, better known as Falz, had recently got people talking online with some of the recent posts he had been sharing on his social media page.

The rapper had shared a short clip of himself helping a mystery woman put on her shoes and kissing the lady's feet after helping with her shoes.

Falz then captioned the post, tagging it 'date night'. Fans reacted to the post querying the singer to disclose who the mystery woman was.

Source: Legit.ng