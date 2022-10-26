Top Nigerian singer, Fireboy, has caused an online buzz over his preferred choice of Yoruba women

In a recent interview, the YBNL star made it known that he will pick Yoruba girls over Igbo girls

Not stopping there, the Bandana crooner went ahead to give his reason and noted that Igbo girls are wicked

Popular Nigerian singer, Fireboy, has got fans talking on social media after he called Igbo girls wicked.

It all started in a recent interview that has gone viral online. In the trending video, the music star was asked to choose one between Yoruba girls and Igbo girls and he opted for the former.

Not stopping there, Fireboy went ahead to explain the reason behind his choice.

Fireboy says Igbo girls are wicked, chooses Yoruba girls over them. Photos: @fireboydml

Source: Instagram

According to the Bandana crooner, Igbo girls are wicked. He stated this emphatically in the video while also adding that Yoruba girls are also wicked but he would not have to spend so much money.

He said:

“Igbo girls are wicked. I mean, Yoruba girls are wicked too but at least you don’t have to spend so much money”.

See the video below:

Nigerians react as Fireboy calls Igbo girls wicked

The music star’s take on Igbo girls raised a series of mixed reactions on social media. Some Igbo ladies owned up to his description of them while others bashed him. Read some of their comments below:

iamchommy_:

"Igbo women always representing we die here ❤️"

feeltheglory1:

"Igbo ,delta fear them."

234konz:

"Igbo ladies are all heartbreakers watin my eye see from Ogechi, Jacinta, Amaka eh. Koburu o."

beautyby.juicy:

"Which of my igbo sister show Fireboy shege."

john_blaze_ogbuka:

"This boy didn’t even speak like a professional artist. You just open your mouth wide and utter such rubb!sh"

jason_nguyen_0:

"Them fit bill you 50 million for bride price."

wondernma:

"Igbo girls don show this one pepper me I chose Igbo Guys too than Yoruba guys"

favy_unusual:

"Abeg be specificwhich of my sisters did this to u brooo."

