Famous Nigerian singer Davido has sparked reactions online with a viral video of him and his lover Chioma showing their respectful side during their recent visit to Benin Edo state.

Davido was captured in a video to have gone on his knees to greet the Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, during his recent visit to Edo state for the wedding of his logistics manager Isreal DMW.

Nigerians react to a viral video of Davido during a recent visit to the palace of the Oba of Benin.

Source: Instagram

Chef Chi, Davido's fiancee, also caught the attention of many with her show of true respect and honor as she was also captured to have also gone on her knees to greet the wives of the Oba.

Many fans of the singer have reacted to the video hailing Chioma as well cultured African woman while noting that they now know why Davido chose her over all his other girlfriends.

See the moment Davido visited the Oba of Benin below:

See some of the reactions that trailed the video of Davido visiting the Oba of Benin:

@bukayo791:

"U think Davido no sabi wetin him want, make una siddon dere. See Igbo girl went on her kneels one billion yard of wife material."

@mami_ify:

"Davido must marry this girl oooo she is so calm and humble. She no dey do show off no gra gra no talking too much."

@mommy_chizzy:

"Awwwww why won’t we love Chioma and Davido."

@victornwosu235:

"Chi the best wife material, very calm."

@esterluve:

"I thought she was going to kneel before the oba with her full chest."

