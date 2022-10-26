Celebrity blogger, Tunde Ednut, has stirred mixed reactions online after sharing an old video of music stars Davido and Wizkid

The clip which was filmed several years ago captured the much younger singers spending time together just like friends

Many social media users found the video sweet and they once again expressed hope of having them work together on a song

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

An old video of afrobeat icons, Wizkid and Davido, has warmed the hearts of their fans and supporters in the online community.

Celebrity blogger, Tunde Ednut, shared the clip on his page and it was clearly recorded several years ago when both superstars were still much younger.

Davido and Wizkid spotted in heartmelting video. Photo: @mufasatundeednut/@davido

Source: Instagram

Wizkid and Davido were seen around each other just like friends, and a portion of the video captured them listening to a track together.

The video equally featured a cut from their most recent link-up at a club in Lagos some months ago.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Watch below:

Social media users react

gylliananthonette said:

"Some of us love them both and enjoy good music from them ...we are so lucky."

baba_kasino00 said:

"Awwwwwn❤️ this is lovely e remain collabo, but David almost break en neck o."

farahklwo said:

"When David and wiz still Dey 2gether. Biggest bird for life."

emmy243221 said:

"I feel so emotional when I see this it’s really good to spread love ❤️."

playboi_zeez said:

"Wizkid and Davido were never fighting, na social media think say them dey fight."

slashazhandle said:

"Ayodeji and David. Super talented guys making Nigeria proud... They gonna look back someday and be like 'how did we go for years without speaking to each other tho.'"

jeffryprettypretty said:

"Na we fans be the problem, especially me, i nor dey use my big wiz play ooooooh ."

Spyro explains why Davido surpasses Wizkid in terms of success

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that singer Spyro shared his opinion on who is more successful between Nigerian singers Wizkid and Davido.

Spyro said it’s a joke to compare Davido’s success to that of Wizkid as he added that the DMW label boss has impacted many lives, including himself, unlike Star Boy.

The upcoming singer’s statement sparked reactions from many fans and followers of the Nigerian music stars.

Source: Legit.ng