Rare Video From Davido and Wizkid’s Earlier Years Hit Internet, Young Singers Laugh, Listen to Music Together
- Celebrity blogger, Tunde Ednut, has stirred mixed reactions online after sharing an old video of music stars Davido and Wizkid
- The clip which was filmed several years ago captured the much younger singers spending time together just like friends
- Many social media users found the video sweet and they once again expressed hope of having them work together on a song
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
An old video of afrobeat icons, Wizkid and Davido, has warmed the hearts of their fans and supporters in the online community.
Celebrity blogger, Tunde Ednut, shared the clip on his page and it was clearly recorded several years ago when both superstars were still much younger.
Wizkid and Davido were seen around each other just like friends, and a portion of the video captured them listening to a track together.
"Money isn't evil, it transformed them": Before and after photos of Sabinus, Brodda Shaggi, others shock many
The video equally featured a cut from their most recent link-up at a club in Lagos some months ago.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Watch below:
Social media users react
gylliananthonette said:
"Some of us love them both and enjoy good music from them ...we are so lucky."
baba_kasino00 said:
"Awwwwwn❤️ this is lovely e remain collabo, but David almost break en neck o."
farahklwo said:
"When David and wiz still Dey 2gether. Biggest bird for life."
emmy243221 said:
"I feel so emotional when I see this it’s really good to spread love ❤️."
playboi_zeez said:
"Wizkid and Davido were never fighting, na social media think say them dey fight."
slashazhandle said:
"Ayodeji and David. Super talented guys making Nigeria proud... They gonna look back someday and be like 'how did we go for years without speaking to each other tho.'"
"They look so cute together": Ifeanyi joins shirtless Davido in bed to watch film on his phone in cute video
jeffryprettypretty said:
"Na we fans be the problem, especially me, i nor dey use my big wiz play ooooooh ."
Spyro explains why Davido surpasses Wizkid in terms of success
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that singer Spyro shared his opinion on who is more successful between Nigerian singers Wizkid and Davido.
Spyro said it’s a joke to compare Davido’s success to that of Wizkid as he added that the DMW label boss has impacted many lives, including himself, unlike Star Boy.
The upcoming singer’s statement sparked reactions from many fans and followers of the Nigerian music stars.
Source: Legit.ng