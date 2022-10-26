A video of controversial Nigerian singer, Portable, has got everyone talking after a video of his stage performance in Italy emerged online

The singer placed a curse on the people who he was meant to entertain after they failed to appreciate his performance by giving him money

Portable declared that they were broke and walked out from the stage, and Nigerians have reacted differently to the video

Nigerian street singer, Portable, unleashed another level of gangsterism in Italy and fans can't stop talking about the hilarious moment.

The singer, who was entertaining concert-goers in Italy, stopped mid-show to place curses on the fun-seekers who he called out for being broke after they failed to spray him money.

Portable walks out of fans in Italy. Credit: @portablebaeby

Portable told them if they had no money, they could use their phones to borrow some, and the crowd returned the favour by placing curses on him.

Portable got angry and left the stage. The fans gathered around to lure him to return as they declared that he hadn't entertained them well enough.

Watch the interesting video below:

Nigerians react to Portable's video

Social media users have reacted differently to the video of Portable cursing his fans during HIS performance in Italy.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Jdee_official:

"Make himself spray audience money naa if dem no spray am money."

Rocky_paige1:

"Wait oh shey nah by force too spray money I no understand oh."

Olu_origin:

"Who dey go Portable show self."

Shola_jr:

"Wahala for show promotes."

gbengameyun21:

"Was he not paid for his useless show!? The guy is bitting more than he can chew. Wetin he dey sing sef! ? I no blame the guy , na the st*pid people that are making him feel important."

Source: Legit.ng