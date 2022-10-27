A short video that has gone viral has shown passengers praying for their dear lives as their aeroplane faced turbulence

Many people could be heard calling on Jesus to give them a saving grace from the imminent danger

Social media users who reacted to the video said though some people found the clip funny, it was not

A video shared by Yabaleft Online has shown the moment passengers were in utmost confusion as they experienced air turbulence.

The person filming the scene was also not at rest as the video kept moving around. Some passengers were seen in a disarray with items flung around.

A man could be heard telling God that they are sorry. Photo source: @yabaleftonline

Air turbulence made passengers pray

A man's voice could be heard as he prayed. Others were also asking God to save them from the life-threatening situation.

The man said:

"Father, just do this for us, please...."

Watch the video below:

ayomidate said:

"Till you enter, you will know it’s not funny!"

mide.ff said:

"One thing people don’t understand is a turbulence can never let a plan crash, read about the physics, it basically 95% not possible."

egie_murphy said:

"The funniest thing I have seen in a long while."

ksolo_hitz said:

"Na during turbulence everybody dey unite with one voice pray with eyes open looking out for what will happen next."

loola.o.blings said:

"God please, may I never experience this in my life."

comedian_freemouth said:

"What are you people sorry for shuoooooooooooo, abi them commit group sin?"

Female pilot took plane to safety

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a video showed a female pilot, Eva Gichuru, getting massive praise from people at the airport after safely bringing a plane to land following bad weather conditions.

It was a moment laced with great pride and happiness as people gathered at the lounge to welcome the flight crew.

As the crew came into sight, the passengers started clapping. One of them shouted "that's she" as a way to point out the heroine of the day.

