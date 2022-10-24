Nigerian controversial singer Portable Zazu has made his way to Italy as he continues with his tour in Europe

In a video he shared, Portable could be seen counting some foreign currency, which he made from a show in Italy

The Zazu singer, while bragging about his money, cast a shade at those that said he was not educated

Popular Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikola better known as Portable Zazu, has stirred reactions over a video of him counting some foreign currency he made from a show.

Portable, who has been out of Nigeria on a European tour, has found his way to Italy.

Sharing the video of him counting his money, Portable sent a message to those saying he didn’t go to school.

An extract from his statement in the video read:

"After performance, You no see money, your papa get money, I go buy your papa house, you say i no go school, see money. If you get money enjoy yourself, na God run am."

Fans react to video of Portable counting his money

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions below:

abiti_fit:

"Portable poco dey back door dey observe."

rixi_webdesign:

"Portable na tripper musician ."

harisonyoung:

"Na one one dollar more will come sha."

ocl.assic:

"I just love his appreciation vibes always, most of u saying 1$ how much dollar have u ever been given, potable u will never run out by his GRACE ."

chrisblack_747:

"God I know pray for this kind glory he talks too much and put himself out there and not ready to make a change guy grow up for once.

official.ajaere:

"One dollar .. I like this dude."

gooru.ng:

"Na you dey count the money? Omo."

EndSARS: Old video of Portable protesting goes viral

An old video of controversial singer Habeeb Okikiola better known as Portable Zazu, participating in the EndSARS protest emerged on social media and left many talking.

Like many Nigerian youths, Portable took to the street to join the protest against police harassment and brutality.

The video showed the singer in the midst of security agents as he begged the government to end the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), adding that Nigerians want to dress well and drive good cars.

