Davido’s lawyer, Bobo Ajudua, recently took to his Instastory channel in reaction to a video from Ifeanyi’s 3rd birthday party

Apparently, Ajudua’s son had tried to get hold of a toy phone Ifeanyi had been carrying around, but the celebrant wasn't having it

The lawyer hilariously mentioned how the two are already fighting while making a funny reference to himself and Davido

Singer Davido’s official lawyer, Bobo Ajudua, has hilariously mentioned how his son and Ifeanyi are seemingly taking after their parents.

Ajudua said this in reaction to a funny video from Ifeanyi’s 3rd birthday party which went down over the weekend at his billionaire grandfather’s residence.

Bobo Ajudua reacts as Davido's Ifeanyi fights his son. Photo: @davido/@shopsy_o

Recall that several videos and photos from Ifeanyi’s birthday party saw the little man moving around with a telephone set.

See below:

Apparently, one of the videos captured the moment Ifeanyi was joined by Ajudua's son, Nathaniel, at the party.

Nathaniel tried to join Ifeanyi in playing with his telephone device, but the celebrant wasn't having it as he refused to let go. An adult who was with the toddlers also tried to get the little ones to share the toy.

A 30BG member who shared the video captioned it:

"Omo when these ones old them go scatter street."

Also joining the individual to react, Davido's lawyer wrote:

"Already fighting each other like their daddies. How cute @davido."

See a screenshot of the boys below:

