The Ooni of Ife's Queen Naomi has moved out of the palace and has continued to live her life to the fullest regardless

In just two months, the monarch has married seven women into the palace, with perhaps more to come

Despite this rude and shocking development, Queen Naomi hasn't reacted or moved like she is aware of anything

The Ooni of Ife's estranged Queen, Naomi Silekunola, has been replaced by seven other women, and the mum of one hasn't batted an eyelid.

The beautiful and gracious queen has continued to live her life on a low like she has always done and doesn't appear to be bothered by happenings in the palace.

Queen Naomi unbothered about Ooni's new wives Photo credit: @queen_silekunolanaomi_ogunwusi

Source: Instagram

Naomi hasn't reacted to the Ooni's back-to back women acquisition in two months and has also refused to comment on other people's reactions as well.

On the bright side, the Queen seems to be doing well for herself, her son, Prince Tadenikawo and her family members.

Photos and videos from the mum of one have been joyful and carefree to the relief of her numerous fans who were concerned when her marriage hit the rocks.

Legit.ng brings you different unbothered Queen Naomi moments as sighted on social media.

1. Queen Naomi receives honourary PhD

A new achievement rolled in for the beautiful queen from a prestigious school, Myles Leadership University, in the Republic of Benin.

Queen Naomi made the special announcement a few days after the Ooni married one of his new wives.

Many Nigerians congratulated the mum of one as they reacted to her estranged husband's acquisition.

2. Naomi celebrates Independence in style

For one whose marriage has been in the news, the estranged queen has been living her life without worries.

She celebrated Nigeria's Independence in style, with a feel-good video on her page.

Naomi donned the traditional Iro and Buba with a headgear and shoulder piece to match

3. Queen Naomi shows off her little Prince

The Ooni's queen has a son with him, Prince Tadenikawo, and he is growing into an adorable little boy.

Naomi attended a function with her child, and she shared photos while gushing over her perfect little man.

The queen's comment section was filled with beautiful, sweet words about her prince.

4. Naomi's sister graduates

The mum of one gladly announced her baby sister's graduation from a private Nigerian university.

She shared a beautiful video where she posed for photos with the graduand in her academic gown and cap.

Congratulatory messages rolled in for the queen and her sister.

Videos from Ooni of Ife's 7th wedding in 2 months

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, successfully created a record with his back-to-back weddings.

The monarch married his latest queen, Princess Temitope Adesegun, in a colourful ceremony in Lagos on October 24, making her his 7th queen in two months.

In several clips sighted online, it was clear that just like the others, the Ooni did not attend this wedding.

