Gabrielle Union has announced her collaboration with Nigerian fashion brand, Banke Kuku

The creative director of the brand, as well as the Hollywood star, shared videos discussing their collaboration together

This move which has left many people impressed, is coming ahead of the actress's 50th birthday celebration

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Hollywood actress, Gabrielle Union, is gearing up for her 50th birthday in grand style.

In honour of her golden jubilee, the actress is collaborating with Nigerian fashion brand, Banke Kuku to release a new collection.

Photos of the actress and the brand's creative director. Credit: @gabunion, @bankekuku

Source: Instagram

Both ladies shared a recording of their video in which the actress gushed about being a fan of the brand, expressing excitement about their collaboration.

Banke Kuku described the collection as one 'inspired by two women in love with all things fashion and African.'

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

In an Instagram post, she described their partnership as such an honor to have worked with Union.

She wrote:

"Thank you for this opportunity. I could not think of a more perfect collaboration."

Check out the video below:

Social media users applaud Gabrielle Union's collaboration with Banke Kuku

officialsaskay:

"WOW. This is amazing. Congratulations to the entire team "

tokemakinwa:

"Welldone "

yemisiwada:

"Oh wow!!! This is fantastic!! So we’ll done and very well deserved I must say "

themodernsophisticate:

"Wow ! This is big, congratulations "

"MAC gyal innit": Tiwa Savage first Nigerian to become international ambassador for cosmetic brand

Tiwa Savage is out here securing the bags, and we love to see it! The singer/songwriter is the latest ambassador for American cosmetics powerhouse, MAC.

More interestingly is the fact that she is the first Nigerian to represent the brand on an international level.

The Afrobeats Queen took to her Instagram page to share the good news with her fans.

Denim fever: Billionaire daughter Temi Otedola shows skin in stylish ensemble

Temi, the third daughter of billionaire Femi Otedola, is one lady who knows how to rock fabulous ensembles.

While her style mostly sees her keeping things covered, every once in a while, Temi turns up the heat in daring looks.

She recently took to her Instagram page to share new photos of herself in a denim ensemble.

In the photos, Temi is seen posing in a seat, dressed in a bralette worn underneath a sleeveless jacket and then a long-sleeved jacket.

Source: Legit.ng